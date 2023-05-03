Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Vinci Partners: Private Equity Potential In Latin America

Summary

  • Vinci Partners is a Brazilian asset manager that operates in eight segments, including private equity, public equities, and investment products and solutions.
  • The private markets segment, which includes private equity and other private investments, generates the majority of Vinci Partners' revenue and income.
  • Vinci Partner's high returns on capital, low valuation, insider ownership, and growth potential in private equity make it an attractive investment opportunity.

Brazil Topographic Map 3d realistic Brazil map Color 3d illustration

Hammad Khan

Introduction

Vinci Partners (NASDAQ:VINP) is a Brazilian asset manager founded in 2009. As of Q4 2022, the company had R$63 billion (Reals) in AUM (Assets Under Management) or around $12 billion US. They operate in 8 segments with the main ones being private equity, public equities, investment

Exchange Rate

Source: Tradingview

Overvaluation of Real

Source: Big Mac Index

AUM in Segments Vinci

Source: 2022 Presentation Vinci

Vinci AUM Growth

Source: 2022 20-F Vinci

AUM Liquid Strat Vinci

Source: 2022 20-F Vinci

Brazil Equity Market Performance

Source: TradingView

FRE by Segment

Source: 2022 Q4 Presentation Vinci

PE Fund Performance

Source: 2022 20-F Vinci

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VINP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

