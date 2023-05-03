Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Gilead Versus AbbVie: The Better Bet After Q1, 2023 Earnings

May 03, 2023 7:00 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV), GILD
Out of Ignorance
Summary

  • Both Gilead and AbbVie are strong picks for dividend investors.
  • Ailing cash cows are hampering revenues at both.
  • Each has had a mixed bag of positives and negatives for Q1, 2023.
  • In a tight match Gilead's experience with HCV helps reach a decision.

Conteh V Finnegan

Evening Standard/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) are two big pharma names I have followed extensively over the years. My most recent take on AbbVie was 04/2023's "AbbVie Stock Q1 Earnings Preview: What To Watch

AbbVie's dividend scorecard

Quant dividend grade panel

Gilead dividend scorecard

Gilead's dividend grade panel

Gilead Presentation slide titled :Robust HIV and Oncology Growth YoY in Q123"

Out of Ignorance
Writing under the pseudonym "out of ignorance", I very much regard investing as a learning process. Investing failures are tuition paid. Investing successes enter the trove of lessons learned. In my Seeking Alpha articles I share my experience from decades of investing and from ~5 years of focused research on a variety of stocks, in recent years with a primary emphasis on healthcare stocks. I greatly appreciate those who take the time to share their reactions to articles, particularly those who share relevant anecdotes and experiences.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, GILD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

