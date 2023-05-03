SoFi: Inevitable Re-Rating May Be Here - Still Your Next-Gen Fintech Game

Parradee Kietsirikul/iStock via Getty Images

The Inevitable Re-Rating May Be Here

We had previously covered SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the recent banking crisis here. Our deep dive then bolstered our confidence in its forward execution and profitability, significantly sweetened by its rapid growth thus far. With minimal uninsured deposits and excellent risk management, we believed SOFI might outperform in the long term.

In the recent FQ1'23 earnings call, our investment thesis had been further confirmed. SOFI reported an exemplary double beat, with revenues of $460M (+3.8% QoQ/ +43% YoY) and adj. EBITDA of $76M (+8.5% QoQ/ +744.4% YoY). This resulted in narrowing losses at GAAP EPS of -$0.04 (inline QoQ/ +63.6% YoY).

Most importantly, the bank grew its deposit base to $10.08B by the latest quarter (+38% QoQ/ +582% YoY), likely attributed to the stellar 4.20% APY for the savings accounts and 1.20% for checking accounts. These numbers were notably way higher compared to the national average of 0.39% and 0.06% respectively, as published by the FDIC.

In addition, SOFI went one step further and increased its FDIC insured limit on March 22, 2023, from the usual of $250K to $2M instead, based on the SoFi FDIC Insurance Network program. This strategy likely bolstered the members' confidence, triggering its safe haven status during the recent turmoil, with 97% of its deposits insured by quarter end.

The bank also recorded a stellar ROTCE of 23% by FQ1'23, similar to JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) at 23%, though higher than Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) at 17.4% and Ally Financial's (NYSE:ALLY) at 12.5%.

These strategies/ results indicated that the SOFI management's execution had been brilliant, demonstrating its clear path toward GAAP profitability by FQ4'23, despite the rising interest rate environment.

The management has also provided excellent forward guidance, with FQ2'23 revenues of $475M (+3.2% QoQ/ +33.4% YoY) and adj. EBITDA of $55M (-27.6% QoQ/ +175% YoY) at the midpoint. For FY2023, it expects to achieve revenues of $1.98B (+28.5% YoY) and adj. EBITDA of $278M (+94.4% YoY).

On the one hand, investors must note SOFI's growing debt of $6.12B in the latest quarter (+11.6% QoQ/ +24.6% YoY), mostly attributed to the personal and student loan warehouse facilities of $3.39B (+24.9% QoQ/ +38.3% YoY).

While FQ1'23 detailed numbers were not available yet, the bank recorded 3.01% (+1.56 points YoY) interest rates for its warehouse facilities of $2.37B (+16.1% YoY), triggering annual interest expenses of $71.7M (+143% YoY) in FY2022, thanks for the Fed's continuous hike thus far.

On the other hand, SOFI earned $772.4M (+118.7% YoY) of interest income at an interest rate of 7.14% (+1.61 points YoY) on total interest-earning assets of $10.81B (+69.4% YoY) then.

With a positive net effect on its profitability at Net Interest Income [NII] of $584M (+131.5% YoY) and Net Interest Margin [NIM] of 5.4% (+1.45 points YoY) in FY2022, its intermediate prospects still appeared robust, especially given the tremendous growth in its deposit base, as discussed above.

The same cadence had been observed in SOFI's truncated FQ1'23 report, with a total interest income of $371.56M (+213.7% YoY) compared to the total interest expense of $135.55M (+477.5% YoY), resulting in NII of $236M (+148.6% YoY).

Combined with the reduced provision for credit losses at $8.4M (-35.1% YoY) by the latest quarter, likely attributed to the members' stellar median FICO score of 749, it was unsurprising that its net losses had narrowed as well.

As a result, we remain cautiously confident of SOFI's forward execution, with the stock temporarily compressed due to the peak recessionary fears and the recent failure of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

So, Is SOFI Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The SOFI stock has been trading rangebound for the past few quarters, one that is similarly experienced by the SPY, to be honest. With the recent banking crisis, it is no surprise that the stock has performed as it did since early March 2023.

In addition, we suppose some of the headwinds from the uncertain student loan forgiveness plan may have put further downward pressure on the stock momentarily.

Furthermore, due to SOFI's increased focus on the bank to reduce its funding costs, Mr. Market may potentially re-rate the stock from a fintech business to a bank instead, likely lower than its big bank such as JPM/ BAC though similar to its online bank peer, ALLY.

For now, SOFI trades at NTM Price/Sales of 2.46x, relatively optimistic compared to JPM at 2.82x, BAC at 2.33x, and ALLY at 0.91x. While the former has yet to achieve sustained GAAP profitability, Mr. Market may also re-rate the stock nearer to its bank peers' P/E mean of 7.25x as well, against JPM at 10.23x, BAC at 8.95x, and ALLY at 6.98x.

Combined with the market analysts' projected FY2025 GAAP EPS of $0.24, it is unsurprising that the stock has underperformed, since the pessimism may already be baked in at its current prices.

Assuming so, adding SOFI here may disappoint investors who are looking for quick gains, since the stock may continue trading sideways during the uncertain macroeconomic outlook through 2025.

However, we continue to rate the SOFI stock as a buy here for investors with a long-term trajectory, since the management has demonstrated its capability in narrowing losses at a time of peak recessionary fears, one that may accelerate the fintech's profitability ahead.

In addition, we remain optimistic that the fintech may retain its premium valuations in contrast to its big bank and online bank peers, due to its high growth stage and well-diversified vertical integrated offerings as highlighted in our previous article here.

This is a trait that is somewhat shared by Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), a brokerage company with value-added banking and lending services, providing clients with online trading platforms. The stock currently trades at an NTM Price/Sales of 4.80x and P/E of 15.94x, at a notable premium compared to its big bank and online bank peers.

Therefore, assuming that SOFI, as a well-diversified fintech with investment offerings (including active investing accounts/ robo-advisory accounts/ digital assets accounts/ brokerage accounts), is re-rated closer to SCHW, we may see the former eventually hit our long-term price target of $22.50, if not more.

This is based on the market analysts' FY2030 EPS projection of $1.50 and an approximate P/E of 15x. The price target naturally suggests an excellent 350% upside potential from current levels, improving investors' margin of safety.

As a result of this ambitious projection, the stock is only suitable for those with greater conviction and higher risk tolerance, given the stock's massive volatility in the past year.