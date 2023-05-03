Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

SoFi: Inevitable Re-Rating May Be Here - Still Your Next-Gen Fintech Game

May 03, 2023 9:00 AM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)2 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.26K Followers

Summary

  • SOFI has historically been valued as a fintech, with a downward re-rating to a regular bank likely priced in by Mr. Market, thanks to FRC's failure.
  • However, with GAAP profitability by FQ4'23 and deposits/ members/ product adoptions still growing at an accelerated pace, we are confident that the stock may still retain its premium ahead.
  • SOFI may potentially be rated closer to SCHW, instead of the regular online banks or big US banks, due to its well-diversified vertically integrated offerings and brokerage services.
  • We shall discuss this further.

Annual review, business and customer review. Review evaluation time for review inspection assessment auditing. Review for learning, improvement, planning and development. End of year business concept.

Parradee Kietsirikul/iStock via Getty Images

The Inevitable Re-Rating May Be Here

We had previously covered SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the recent banking crisis here. Our deep dive then bolstered our confidence in its forward execution and profitability, significantly sweetened

SOFI 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

SOFI, JPM, BAC, & ALLY 1Y Price/Sales and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.26K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.