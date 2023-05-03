Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Gold Fields Acquires 50% Of Windfall: A Fair Deal Or A Bargain?

Gold Mining Bull profile picture
Gold Mining Bull
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Gold Fields will acquire 50% of the Windfall project for total consideration of over C$600 million.
  • Windfall boasts a large, high-grade resource of nearly 7 million ounces of gold at grades over 10 g/t, placing it among the top 10 projects worldwide.
  • The move diversifies Gold Fields reserves and production into a low-cost asset in a top-tier mining jurisdiction.
  • Who is getting the better end of the deal?
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Gold Bull Portfolio. Learn More »

Macro picture of a raw golden nugget found on a mine

plastic_buddha

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) has agreed to buy half of Osisko Mining's (OTCPK:OBNNF) Windfall project for total consideration of over C$600 million. This represents half of Windfall's post-tax value of C$1.2 billion (using a $1,600/oz gold price), according to its

Osisko Mining

Osisko's 2022 FS on Windfall (Osisko Mining)

Osisko Mining

Windfall has a near-$2 billion valuation using spot gold prices. (Osisko Mining)

Osisko Mining

Windfall's resource has grown every year. (Osisko Mining)

Osisko Mining isn't a buy, but other gold stocks are! Join the exclusive community of smart investors who trust The Gold Bull Portfolio for expert analysis on all commodity stocks. When you subscribe today, you'll gain immediate access to my top picks, personal portfolio insights, and in-depth analysis of over 140 stocks. And, as a special welcome offer, new subscribers can try out our service risk-free with a free 2-week trial and receive a 10% discount on annual subscriptions. Don't miss this opportunity to take control of your investment strategy and grow your wealth: subscribe now!

This article was written by

Gold Mining Bull profile picture
Gold Mining Bull
14.21K Followers
Access to my personal gold portfolio and build your own winning portfolio.

With over a decade of experience in the investment industry, I am a highly skilled private investor with a proven track record of success in the commodities and hard assets sector. My areas of expertise include investing in gold and silver miners, royalty and streaming companies, pure exploration companies, as well as oil and gas producers and MLPs. My comprehensive understanding of these markets and my ability to identify and capitalize on profitable opportunities have enabled me to consistently deliver strong returns for my subscribers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.