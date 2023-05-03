jetcityimage

In business since 1837, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) has consistently delivered value to households and shareholders alike. A true dividend aristocrat, the company has paid dividends for 132 years and has increased that dividend annually for the last 66 years. To put those statistics into perspective, the company paid dividends through two World Wars, the Great Depression (as well as other depressions and panics between the 1890s and WWI), Vietnam, inflation of the 1970s that evolved into stagflation, two pandemics, booms and busts, social unrest, and with both Republicans and Democrats living in the White House.

The company’s footprint is global with a portfolio of brands and products that touch most of our lives nearly every day. In the most recent quarter, the company reported organic sales growth above 7%, driven mostly by pricing rather than unit sales growth. That growth was driven by all 10 of the company’s product categories and 6 of the 7 geographic regions served. Interestingly, foreign exchange was a meaningful headwind during the last quarter, shaving about 10% from core earnings growth. Although the company expects foreign exchange to remain a headwind for the rest of 2023, it raised its full-year guidance for both organic sales growth and “all-in” sales growth.

Recent performance

The stock is higher by about 4.50% year-to-date on a total return basis, trailing the 8.30% return of the S&P 500. The trailing 1-year total return is just north of flat at about 1.4% compared to 0.90% for the S&P 500. Shares are currently trading in the mid-$150s, or only about 4% below its 52-week high reached in May of 2022. At this level valuation is rich, making the stock a hold for the time being.

1-Year Total Return PG Versus S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

Long-Term Performance

But it’s not the recent performance that draws me to this stock. It is the long-term, multi-decade compounding of returns that is interesting to me. From the chart below, we can make several observations. The first is that those that investing in the stock 30 years ago, reinvested dividends, and haven’t touched it since have multiplied their initial investment by nearly 27x. The second observation is that Procter & Gamble has far outperformed the broader market as measured by the S&P 500 over that period. And the third observation I can make is likely the most important. The reinvestment of a growing dividend over the course of 30 years represents more than half of the total return over that period. We can see this by comparing the total return to the price return over the same period. Without dividends, investors would have multiplied their initial investment by 13x rather than the 27x with dividends.

30-Year Total Return PG Versus S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha) 30-Year Price Return PG Versus S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation

I am rating Procter as a hold here due to current valuation. While not a major cause for concern, valuation as measured by a series of metrics is trending above multi-year averages. In most cases the stock is about 10-12% overvalued relative to its own history except for Price/Book. In that case, the valuation is a little more stretched, but again, not reason to exit the stock. While I consider the stock a hold at current prices, I suggest long-term investors follow it closely as any meaningful dip in valuation might create an attractive entry point or price at which to add to current holdings. While I understand that past performance won’t necessarily continue indefinitely, given the strength of the product portfolio, the health of the fundamentals, and the commitment to the dividend and its growth, I am confident that returns will continue to compound at an attractive rate for at least the foreseeable future.

Valuation Metric PG PG 5-Year Average % Difference to 5-Year Average P/E GAAP [FWD] 26.54 23.81 11.46% EV/Sales [FWD] 4.90 4.45 10.11% EV/EBITDA [FWD] 19.06 16.75 13.79% EV/EBIT [FWD] 21.94 19.66 11.59% Price/Cash Flow [FWD] 21.61 19.86 8.82% Price/Book [FWD] 8.12 6.46 25.65% Click to enlarge

Valuation Versus Peers

Comparing Procter’s valuation to its peer group presents a mixed bag. While on the lower end of the range for Price/Book, it is the most expensive when looking at EV/Sales and near the top of the range for the other metrics listed below. Again, this contributes to why I think the stock is a hold versus a buy at the current price.

Valuation Metric PG Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) The Clorox Company (CLX) Unilever PLC (UL) P/E GAAP [FWD] 26.54 26.52 23.51 45.77 24.08 EV/Sales [FWD] 4.90 3.95 2.77 3.30 2.58 EV/EBITDA [FWD] 19.06 16.35 15.21 22.35 13.34 EV/EBIT [FWD] 21.94 18.67 19.14 28.83 15.86 Price/Cash Flow [FWD] 21.61 20.31 15.97 27.71 NA Price/Book [FWD] 8.12 386.85 41.68 65.67 6.59 Click to enlarge

Dividend

The company’s ability to return value to shareholders is impressive. With a track record of over 130 years of paying dividends, including raising it each of the last 66 years, Procter has demonstrated a durable commitment to the dividend and its shareholders. Looking at the current status of the dividend raises no red flags. There is more than sufficient coverage and the growth rate of 5%+ is in line with long-term expectations. It does appear that interest expenses are above multi-year averages, but that doesn’t seem to be an issue. With the slightly higher debt level the company is also generating a higher than trend return on equity.

Dividend Growth or Coverage Metric PG PG 5-Year Average % Difference to 5-Year Average Dividend Payout Ratio [TTM] (Non-GAAP) 64.12% 62.54% 2.53% Interest Coverage [TTM] 29.33 34.27 -14.40% Total Debt/Capital [TTM] 44.62% 40.36% 10.54% Dividend Growth Rate 5Y [CAGR] 5.73% 4.27% 34.00% 1 Year Dividend Growth Rate [TTM] 5.00% 5.57% -10.14% Click to enlarge

Profitability

The gross profit margin is slightly below the 5-year average, but net income margin is above, indicating that the company is maintaining operational efficiency and focus on building shareholder value. As mentioned above, the return on equity is higher than trend, likely helped in part by higher leverage in addition to widening net income margin. In fact, the trend in returns on equity, assets, and total capital has been higher, with each of the three currently at or near their highest levels in a decade. This is encouraging to see as it implies the company was effective at managing rising input costs due to inflation and also generating higher returns in the face of rapidly rising interest rates.

Profitability Metric PG PG 5-Year Average % Difference to 5-Year Average Gross Profit Margin [TTM] 47.18% 49.83% -5.31% Net Income Margin [TTM] 17.69% 15.45% 14.48% Return on Common Equity [TTM] 31.56% 23.63% 33.60% Return on Total Assets [TTM] 11.95% 9.56% 24.94% Return on Total Capital [TTM] 14.33% 12.74% 12.50% Click to enlarge

The three charts below illustrate Procter’s ability to generate high, and growing, returns on equity, assets, and capital. In all three cases, the company is at or near the high levels reached for profitability and operating efficiency over the last 10 years.

ROE (TTM) Last 10 Years (Seeking Alpha) ROA (TTM) Last 10 Years (Seeking Alpha) ROTC (TTM) Last 10 Years (Seeking Alpha)

Outlook

As mentioned above, I view Procter as a hold at its current valuation. I will continue to reinvest the dividend to accumulate more but will hold off adding to the position in a meaningful way for now. That said, any economic slowdown, recession, or other factors that might cause a pullback in the market and this stock in particular, will be a buying opportunity.

Risks

Even with being in business in form or another since the 1830s and growing throughout the events listed in the opening paragraph, there are risks to this business. Despite its wide moat, there is always the possibility of a newcomer or current rival stealing market share. While management has provided effective in navigating the distorted and disjointed markets of the last three years, there will always be the challenge of managing input costs. This poses a real risk to a product-based business. The use of leverage in financing assets and growth is a risk in a volatile interest rate world. Financial mismanagement is easier than ever to commit, and the use of debt should be watched carefully.

Like many American institutions, Procter & Gamble has a truly global footprint. This creates risks of its own. Wars, conflicts, and geopolitics can cause large markets to be closed off to American businesses, causing a shortfall in revenue and profit.

Finally, and this list is not intended to exhaustive, is the safety and growth of the dividend. The shareholder base of this stock is solid, committed, and loyal, across retail and institutional investors. However, much of that commitment is predicated on the health of the dividend and how it will grow in future years. Any meaningful hiccup with the dividend would be expected to cause a shake-up in the shareholder base and create a downside risk in the stock.

Final Thoughts

Procter & Gamble is an American institution that has successfully served the needs of households and desires of investors for more than 130 years. Beyond the merits of the company itself, the track record of the stock demonstrates what should be important considerations for investors. First, patience pays off. Long-term shareholders in the stock have multiplied their initial investment over the course of decades. Second, the impact on long-term total returns of dividends, and dividend growth, cannot be ignored. As illustrated above, reinvesting dividends has accounted for more than half of total returns over the last 30 years. Third, even boring, slow and steady companies and their stocks can generate significant increases in wealth. As illustrated above, over the last 30 years, the combination of price appreciation and reinvested dividends has resulted in an investment return of nearly 27x. While the performance is unlikely to blow your hair back during any particular quarter or even calendar year, allowing returns to compound for decades will almost certainly create significant value. This is a very long-term perspective and is descriptive of how I invest money. But as always, one should consider the risks of this stock and how any position in it might impact long-term total returns and long-term investment objectives. Thank you for reading. I look forward to seeing your feedback and comments below.