- Regional bank fears led to another sharp sell-off in stocks yesterday.
- This has brought valuations for the sector down to levels not seen since the Great Financial Crisis.
- The ongoing crisis should bring an end to the Fed's rate-hike campaign and instigate dovish commentary from Chairman Powell this afternoon.
Yesterday’s market decline was instigated by more fears about the health of the banking sector, despite JPMorgan’s acquisition of First Republic on Monday, and a declaration from CEO Jamie Dimon that the crisis was nearing its end. Regional lenders PacWest and Western Alliance plunged more than 15%, fueling a sell-off in financial stocks sector wide, even though both banks posted earnings results that indicated their deposit bases had stabilized. Granted, higher funding costs for their businesses, due to rising short-term interest rates, will crimp profitability moving forward, while also eroding the value of the assets on their balance sheets.
Yet this is not a crisis anything close to the magnitude of what we faced in 2008 during the Great Financial Crisis. Regardless, the price-to-book multiple for the regional bank index has fallen to a level not seen since that time. This does not make a lot of sense, but fear is ruling the day, and bigger is perceived to be better when it comes to banks. Chairman Powell’s press conference this afternoon could not be more timely.
I think the short-term pain in the financial sector will lead to a long-term gain for the broad market and economy, because it will force the Fed to pause after today’s 25-basis-point increase in the Fed funds rate. In other words, one and done! I see a 25% chance that the Fed does not raise rates today, knowing that it is exacerbating the funding costs issue for regional banks, but it may be concerned that the market interprets that as a reason for even more concern, which it clearly wants to avoid. Chairman Powell does not like to disappoint markets, and the Fed has rarely swayed from the market’s immediate expectations under Powell’s leadership. Therefore, the most likely outcome is 25 basis points with the message that a pause is warranted to monitor economic activity moving forward.
I also expect some calming words from Powell as it relates to regional banks, which should spur a rebound for the sector. That should be interpreted as dovish from a monetary policy standpoint, which JPMorgan’s trading desk believes could produce a rally of as much as 1% for the S&P 500.
Considering all of the perceived turmoil in the banking industry and growing fears of recession, you would think that corporate earnings estimates would be coming down for the remainder of the year, but that is not happening. According to data aggregator FactSet, analysts have lowered second quarter estimates by less than 1% since the end of the first quarter. That is approximately half of the average reduction during the first month of the current quarter over the past 5-year, 10-year, 15-year, and 20-year periods. In fact, while estimates for the calendar year have declined a modest 0.2% over the past month, they rose over the past week!
This is not stopping bearish market strategists from conjuring negativity everywhere possible to try and influence an outcome. Bank of America’s head of equity strategy, Savita Subramanian, said yesterday that “mentions of weak demand soared to record levels” so far this earnings season. That doesn’t jive with results that have been far better than expected so far. I think corporate managements are collectively taking a more conservative approach to guidance on the basis that they would prefer to under promise and over deliver as the year progresses, especially when they are being told that a recession lies ahead.
I still see the S&P 500 climbing to 4,300 this summer on better-than-expected corporate profits, an end to the Fed’s rate-hike cycle, an ultimate resolution to the debt-ceiling debate, and a slowing rate of economic growth that continues to bring the rate of inflation closer to the Fed’s 2% target.
