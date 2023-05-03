Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF May Be Heavily Undervalued

Column Research profile picture
Column Research
135 Followers

Summary

  • As value spreads have reached all-time highs due to investors over-extrapolating growth, value stocks look extremely attractive.
  • This is especially the case in emerging markets, where value is even cheaper, suggesting high expected returns for a combined emerging markets value strategy.
  • Style factors remain uncorrelated in emerging markets, indicating useful diversification for a factor-tilted strategy.
  • The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF is the most effective way to gain exposure to this distinctly undervalued asset class due to its unique evidence-based approach to value investing.
  • We recommend investors hold or buy AVES if they wish to participate in the comeback of both value and emerging markets while they still can.

Aerial view of Jakarta, Indonesia capital city

AsianDream/iStock via Getty Images

Executive Summary

As value spreads have reached all-time highs due to investors over-extrapolating growth, value stocks are looking extremely attractive. This is especially the case in emerging markets, where value is even cheaper. Along with emerging markets being undervalued in

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Asness, 2023

Chart Description automatically generated

AQR, 2023

Chart, timeline Description automatically generated

Aghassi and Villalon, 2023

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

AQR (2023)

Chart, waterfall chart Description automatically generated

Research Affiliates

Graphical user interface, chart, application Description automatically generated

Portfolio Visualizer

A picture containing diagram Description automatically generated

BBCP Research

This article was written by

Column Research profile picture
Column Research
135 Followers
Long/Short analysis specializing in strategic opportunities in domestic and international markets. Articles written in collaboration with current TrendUp Now participants.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.