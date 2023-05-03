MichaelGordon1

Investment thesis

The T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) market cap grew about 60% over the last three years, mainly thanks to increased demand for telecom during the Covid-19 pandemic together with the Sprint acquisition. Management performed well in capturing a sharp short-term increase in the demand, but now the company is facing stagnating revenue which is due to the overall slowdown in the industry. TMUS's profitability margins together with consensus earnings estimates suggest the company is in good shape, but I am neutral on the stock given the fact that stock growth potential is very limited and risks are not low.

Company information

T-Mobile is one of the largest U.S. telecom carriers, forming The Big Three Carriers together with Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). The company was formed on April 30, 2013, following the merger of Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile U.S. wireless division with regional carrier MetroPCS. The company offers national wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses in the U.S., and simple no-contract service plans.

The company's financial year ends December 31 with business operating as a single segment. However, for reporting purposes, TMUS disaggregates its sales to Service, Equipment, and Other revenues. Service is by far the largest revenue stream of the company representing 77% of total sales in FY 2022.

Financials

When I start covering a new company, I usually look at the company's past financial performance over the long-term period. I know that past results are no guarantee of future success. Still, it gives me an understanding of whether the company is moving in the right direction of increasing shareholder value.

If we speak about TMUS's financial performance over the last decade, the management was able to deliver an impressive double-digit revenue growth with margins expanding significantly. For me, it is a very bullish sign, but from the above table we can see that the revenue dynamic was flat in FY 2022, so let's look at recent quarterly dynamics.

As we can see from the above table, we can see that the company experienced accelerated growth since the Sprint acquisition and the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic due to lockdowns and a rapid shift to remote work and study. Starting FQ3 2021, quarterly revenue growth decelerated much. Nowadays, consensus estimates project an average of 3% annual top line growth rate.

Without context, 3% growth might look ridiculously low, but we need to compare top line growth consensus estimates of major competitors, which are Verizon and AT&T. Both these giants are expected to grow sub 1.5% CAGR over the same forecasting horizon. Therefore, I believe TMUS is in a relatively good position to deliver top line growth. Also, I am not advocating for TMUS, but if we compare these consensus estimates to third-party telecom services market growth projections, 3% top line growth for TMUS might seem too conservative. For example, grandviewresearch.com expects the broad U.S. Telecom services market to compound at a 6.5% rate per year from 2023 to 2030.

Moving to the latest available earnings, last quarter's financials were released on April 27. The company delivered a slight beat in EPS and was slightly short in terms of revenue.

During the quarter, TMUS delivered postpaid net customer additions of 1.3 million, more than AT&T and Verizon combined, according to the company's press release. Net postpaid phone customers increased by 538,000 during the quarter, which is 9% lower if compared to YoY. But context is important here, since, according to Morningstar, The Big Three Carriers cumulatively added 30% fewer customers than a year ago.

For the next quarter, the company expects revenue to decline 1.5% YoY and less than 1% sequentially. EPS is expected to be down YoY and flat sequentially.

I believe that TMUS has a solid track record of delivering stellar financial results thanks to its strong market positioning. But the whole industry's growth is decelerating significantly, and to be more positive on the company's prospects we need to see additional growth catalysts, or at least semi-catalysts.

Valuation

T-Mobile US, Inc. does not pay dividends, therefore, for valuation, I use the discounted cash flow [DCF] approach. To build a reliable DCF model, I need to incorporate conservative underlying assumptions. For the discount rate, I use WACC provided by valueinvesting.io and round it up to 8%. To project free cash flow ("FCF"), I take revenue consensus estimates which are available up to FY 2030 and multiply them by the company's latest ex-SBC (stock-based compensation) FCF for FY 2023 and expect the FCF margin to widen by 1 percentage point per year. For FY 2031 and 2032, I implement 3% for revenue growth.

Author's calculations

Incorporating all the assumptions together gives me a fair business valuation for TMUS stock of $233.57 billion, indicating approximately a 25% discount compared to the current market cap of the company.

To understand the margin of safety, I would like to simulate one more scenario with the FCF margin expanding slower, at 50 basis points per year pace. I would like to simulate such a scenario because the company was not stable in delivering FCF margin over the last decade, so we need to measure the risk of a slow margin expanding pace.

Author's calculations

Under this more conservative FCF margin scenario, the model suggests that TMUS stock is overvalued by 6%. Thus, investors should keep in mind that the valuation is very sensitive to the FCF margin expansion pace.

If we refer to Seeking Alpha Quant ratings, we can see that the company got a "C" grade. It is because TMUS valuation multiples are substantially more generous than sector median values. But every company is unique, therefore, I prefer to compare multiple TMUS current versus TMUS 5-year averages.

As we can see from the above table, discrepancies between current ratios and 5-year averages are mixed. I consider this as an indication that TMUS is fairly valued.

Overall, I believe that TMUS stock is more likely to be undervalued. To get higher conviction, we need confidence that in the upcoming quarters the company will reach a sustainable path of FCF margins generation and expansion.

Risks to consider

Apart from such significant headwinds as the slow industry growth discussed above, potential recession coming and credit crunch risks increasing, investors of T-Mobile also face risks inherent to the company.

First of all, being a telecom company, TMUS is vulnerable to changes in the pace of technological change. The company has to invest heavily to be able to maintain its 5G leadership in case of rapid demand growth for 5G. Investing vast amounts in telecom infrastructure brings risks of spending inefficiencies which will undermine shareholders' wealth. At the same time, a lack of investments in the infrastructure might lead TMUS to fall behind competitors, which would be even worse.

Second, the company has very high leverage ratios, with debt being significantly higher than equity. High leverage is always risky for shareholders because the company has less room for getting finance in case new potentially profitable capital-intensive endeavors appear. Though, closest rivals are also financing their capex with vast amounts of debt and the leverage ratios of all three are approximately in line.

Third, among the Big Three Carriers, T-Mobile is the smallest one in terms of market share. Despite outpacing rivals in terms of revenue growth and being more innovative, VZ and T are still larger and more integrated with more resources than T-Mobile. Joseph Bonner from Argus Research, sees risk here in terms of the fact that large carriers can also offer bundles of services, including wireless, landlines, high-speed internet, and, increasingly, video, which customers may prefer to a stand-alone wireless service.

Bottom line

To sum up, T-Mobile US, Inc. is a high-quality business that demonstrates much better dynamics than its rivals amid their Big Three Carriers "community." But the company operates within a very slow-growing, mature industry, with customers unwilling to switch between providers. Therefore, in my opinion, for T-Mobile US, Inc., it would be a very challenging task to deliver massive shareholder value growth. According to my valuation analysis, T-Mobile US, Inc. stock is undervalued, but I would not buy it given a very "boring" growth story ahead.