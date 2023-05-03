Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Seres Gets FDA Approval And The Share Price Goes Down!

May 03, 2023 10:29 AM ETSeres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB)2 Comments
Summary

  • Biotech investing is a wild ride but share prices falling after FDA approval, as has just happened to Seres Therapeutics VOWST product, is pretty weird.
  • On April 26, Seres achieved FDA approval for VOWST (formerly known as SER-109). This is the first FDA approval for an oral microbiomic product, a big deal for the microbiome.
  • Seres and partner Nestle took positive signals for FDA approval to accelerate VOWST manufacture and preparation for market approval, now expected next month (June).
  • VOWST looks to be promising for effectively managing recurrence of C.diff infection, the biggest bacterial hospital and aged care infection problem.
  • Investors might pay attention to what happens when VOWST becomes available next month. I find it hard to believe the share price will stay where it is now.

Biotech investing is full of surprises, sometimes because analysts have an unsophisticated view as to how challenging doing new stuff can be. Seres (NASDAQ:MCRB) has just obtained FDA approval for the first oral (tablet) treatment for preventing

5 year good and bad times for Seres share price

Seres 5 year share price chart (Seeking Alpha)

Keith began his career as a research scientist (developmental biology, biochemistry, molecular biology) at the Australian National University, University of Oxford (UK), the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry (Munich, Germany) and finally Macquarie University (Sydney) where he held a Chair in Biology and established the Centre for Analytical Biotechnology. Pioneering the area of proteomics (with Marc Wilkins in his group coining the term), Keith established the world’s first government-funded Major National Proteomics Facility (Australian Proteome Analysis Facility) which was involved with industrialising protein science. Keith left academe with his team to found Proteome Systems Ltd in 1999 to commercialise proteomics. The company had a strong focus on intellectual property, engineering/technology and bioinformatics. As CEO he led the company to ASX listing in 2004. Since 2005 Keith has been involved in new business development in biotech, e-health and other emerging technologies. Keith sees climate change and sustainable development as a major issue for humankind and also a major business disruptor/risk and opportunity. Keith holds a Bachelor Agr Science from the University of Melbourne and a PhD from the Australian National University. He is a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences & Engineering and received an AM (Member of the Order of Australia) for services to the Biotechnology Industry. He has received various industry awards including an Innovation Hero Medal from the Warren Centre for Advanced Engineering. With 300 scientific papers and many patents written, Keith has a clear view of innovation in the Biotechnology and Climate/Renewable Energy space. He is not a financial advisor but his perspective adds relevance to decision-making concerning feasibility and investment in technology innovation.

