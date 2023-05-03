Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Buy Norwegian Cruise Line For A Potential Strong 2023

May 03, 2023 10:45 AM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)
SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.43K Followers

Summary

  • Norwegian is expecting a strong demand environment to continue on high travel demand even as consumer sentiment is slow to recover.
  • Industry peers are also guiding for a similar future, creating my credibility for the bullish forecast.
  • Norwegian has a more attractive valuation than its peers making the company attractive.

Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels 8 Cruise Ship Voyages

Joe Raedle

Introduction

After years of losses since the onset of the pandemic, the cruise industry has been diligently recovering from strong travel demand. Finally, in 2023, with sustained travel demand, some major players are expected to turn a profit, and Norwegian Cruise Line (

Consumer Confidence Index

The Conference Board

Sequential Increase in Occupancy

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Occupancy Gap vs. 2019

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

This article was written by

SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.43K Followers
I am a young private investor seeking to find advice and knowledge through my journey in Seeking Alpha. I primarily focus on growth companies and the disruptive future they may bring. Through the rise of technological capabilities, I believe that the world will undergo a massive transition in the coming decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RCL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.