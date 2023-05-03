Galeanu Mihai

Investment Thesis

We recommend Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXS) with a STRONG BUY.

We believe a U.S. recession is highly likely this year, which makes the widely followed S&P 500 stock market index highly susceptible to significant declines. This is particularly true given the historically high valuation level of the S&P 500.

There are likely to be few investments that rise in price during this recession. We believe one investment that is highly likely to provide some of the highest returns possible in a recession is SPXS, since it is designed to produce three times the inverse of S&P 500's returns on a daily basis. Thus, if the S&P 500 falls at least 30%, SPXS could potentially double in price.

We believe buying an inverse ETF like SPXS is better than shorting an S&P 500 ETF like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), since it requires no margin account, which means no borrowing, no interest expense and no margin calls. It is also more intuitive, since investors generate profits when SPXS rises in price and incur losses when it falls in price, just like with traditional stocks and ETFs.

One key issue to understand before buying any levered ETF such as SPXS is that they often underperform their benchmark by the leverage factor, which in the case of SPXS is -3x. This is primarily due to "beta slippage", which occurs especially during oscillating markets with periods of high volatility. For example, if the S&P 500 rises 10% one day and falls 10% the next day, it will be down 1% [(1 + 0.10) x (1 - 0.10) = 0.99] over that two-day period. But if a -3x levered ETF like SPXS rises 30% the first day and falls 20% the second day, it will be down 9% [(1 + 0.30) x (1 - 0.30) = 0.91] over that two-day period, instead of only 3% one might expect it to fall. This is due to the mechanics of daily leverage pricing.

ETF Overview

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF seeks three times the inverse of the performance of the popular S&P 500 US stock market index on a daily basis. That means if the S&P 500 rises 1% on a given day, then SPXS is designed to fall about 3%. And if the S&P 500 falls 1% on a given day, then SPXS is designed to rise about 3%.

Due to the compounding of daily returns, this triple inverse ETF is not likely to generate three times the inverse of the return of the S&P 500's cumulative return for periods lasting more than one day. In low-volatility markets that are primarily trending in one direction, the cumulative return will typically be higher than -3x the return of the S&P 500. But for highly volatile markets without a strong trend, the cumulative return for longer periods will likely be lower than -3x the return of the S&P 500.

SPXS achieves this daily performance goal primarily using S&P 500 swap agreements with large financial institutions such as JP Morgan, Bank of America, Citibank and UBS, as well as futures contracts and other financial instruments.

SPXS is a relatively large ETF, with total assets of $1.02 billion. But it is smaller than the $1.34 billion popular competing ETF ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (SPXU). Average daily dollar volume is $553.3 million, which is higher than the $417.6 million of SPXU. The expense ratio is relatively high at 1.08%, which is higher than 0.90% expense ratio of SPXU. But the average bid-ask spread is low at 0.04%, which is lower than the 0.06% spread of SPXU.

The S&P 500 Index is comprised of about 500 leading large-cap US stocks which represent about 80% of total US stock market capitalization. These stocks are selected based on market capitalization, financial strength, sector representation, float, liquidity and stock price.

The Index was created in 1957 and is the first US market-cap weighted stock index. It is widely regarded as the best gauge of US large-cap stock performance. As a result, over $15 trillion of assets are benchmarked or indexed to the S&P 500 index.

The median market cap of stocks in the S&P 500 is $29.9 billion. The top 10 constituents are about 27% of the Index and are household names such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Alphabet (Google), Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway and Exxon Mobil. The largest sectors are Technology (26%), Health Care (14%), Financials (13%), Consumer Discretionary (10%) and Industrials (9%).

It is not possible to directly invest in the S&P 500 Index. Popular ETFs based on the S&P 500 Index include the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO).

Investment Case

Based on various leading economic indicators, we believe the US economy is highly likely to enter into a recession this year.

One of the most widely followed leading economic indicators is the yield curve spread. As shown in the chart below, the yield curve spread between the 10-Year Treasury yield and the 1-Year Treasury yield turned negative before every single one of the eight recessions (shaded gray) the US has experienced since 1970. This spread turned negative last July and is the most negative it has been in over 40 years. A recession usually starts within 6-18 months after the spread turns negative, which suggests a recession is highly likely to start in 2023.

FRED

We believe another excellent leading economic indicator is The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index ("LEI"). It is highly regarded for its ability to predict recessions and recoveries. The following chart shows The Conference Board's LEI has fallen to levels only seen in recessions.

The Conference Board

According to Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager of Business Cycle Indicators at The Conference Board:

The U.S. LEI fell to its lowest level since November of 2020, consistent with worsening economic conditions ahead. The weaknesses among the index's components were widespread in March and have been so over the past six months, which pushed the growth rate of the LEI deeper into negative territory. Only stock prices and manufacturers' new orders for consumer goods and materials contributed positively over the last six months. The Conference Board forecasts that economic weakness will intensify and spread more widely throughout the US economy over the coming months, leading to a recession starting in mid-2023.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute ("ECRI") is known among economists for having one of the best track records in forecasting the economy. They are also forecasting a US recession this year. According to ECRI:

Despite the relatively robust job growth we've been seeing, the Economic Cycle Research Institute (ECRI), which we co-founded, has been predicting recession since last spring, and it remains our expectation that the US economy will enter a recession this year…Recessions always entail noticeable declines in both GDP and jobs, but such pullbacks are not necessarily obvious at the recession's outset. While GDP and jobs do move in step with the economy, by the time they are released, they only tell us where the economy had been in the recent past…Our recession forecast hasn't wavered. We should all be prepared.

Even the Federal Reserve is predicting a recession this year, which is extremely unusual for a central bank. A summary of the latest Federal Reserve meeting said, "Given their assessment of the potential economic effects of the recent banking-sector developments, the staff's projection at the time of the March meeting included a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years."

While many economists and business cycle experts expect a recession this year, we do not believe a recession is priced into the market yet. Typically before a recession starts and even many months after a recession has started, most investors are not aware of the risks of a recession, since they tend to focus more on coincident or lagging indicators such as GDP and employment, as well as historical earnings reports, rather than leading economic indicators. It is typically only after unemployment starts rising materially and companies start missing or guiding down revenues significantly do investors begin to panic and price in recession risks.

The S&P 500 usually falls significantly during a recession. Since the late 1920s, there have been 12 recessions. The median decline of the S&P 500 during those recessions was -39%.

The chart below of the S&P 500 from the late 1920s to the late 1970s shows that the S&P 500 fell during every recession (shaded gray) over that 50-year period, except for the 1945 "recession", which we believe was a statistical aberration due to the ending of World War II, rather than a real recession. There were eight recessions during that time when the S&P 500 fell. The declines in the S&P 500 ranged from a low of -21% in the late 1940s and 1950s to a high of -86% during the Great Depression of the early 1930s.

Macrotrends.net

Similarly, the chart below of the S&P 500 from the late 1970s to the present shows that the S&P 500 fell during every recession (shaded gray) over that 45-year period, excluding the brief 1980 recession which was quickly followed by the longer 1981-1982 recession. There were five recessions during that time when the S&P 500 fell, ranging from a low of -20% in the early 1990s to a high of -58% during the Great Recession of 2008-2009.

Macrotrends.net

Thus, in a recession, we believe the S&P 500 is likely to fall significantly. That is particularly true this year, since the Fed is still raising interest rates despite their expectations of a recession, due to persistently high inflation. Recall that in most recessions, including the early 2000s and 2008-2009 recession, the Fed was cutting interest rates aggressively before the recessions even started.

SPXS has the potential to be one of the best-performing investments if there is a US recession, since it is one of the few investment alternatives that is designed - but NOT guaranteed, as we've detailed! - to provide a positive return of about triple the decline in the S&P 500.

It will be hard for any other investment to beat that in a recession, particularly since most investments will likely be declining.

During the covid stock market panic of February and March 2020, the S&P 500 fell -35% and SPXS rose +155%. That was -4.4x the return of the S&P 500. In 2022, the S&P 500 fell nearly -28% from early January to mid-October. SPXS rose +98% during that time, which was -3.5x the return of the S&P 500.

Of course, relative performance can vary significantly. For example, while the S&P 500 is nearly flat over the past year, the SPXS ETF has fallen ~20%. It is important for investors to recognize that SPXS performance can stray significantly from what the underlying index does over medium to long periods of time.

Since triple inverse ETFs are highly volatile and risky, it is usually wise to invest in ones based on large liquid benchmarks. The S&P 500 is one of the largest and most liquid benchmarks in the investment universe with a market capitalization of $34.8 trillion, so we believe SPXS is a particularly good triple inverse ETF to invest in during a US recession for those investors who understand and can handle the volatility and risks.

Valuation Analysis

The valuation of the S&P 500 is very high relative to its history based on virtually all valuation metrics, which makes it more likely to suffer higher-than-average declines during this recession.

As shown in the following chart, the current P/E ratio of the S&P 500 (based on trailing earnings) is 22.2x. That is 49% higher than the historical median of 14.9x.

Multpl.com

The current S&P 500 dividend yield is 1.64%, which is 61% below the historical median of 4.22%, as shown in the chart below.

Multpl.com

The next chart shows the popular Shiller P/E ratio is 29.6x, which is 86% higher than the historical median of 15.9x. It is similar to the high valuation of the stock market at the 1929 peak. This ratio is based on the average inflation-adjusted earnings of the past 10 years to help smooth out the cyclicality of earnings.

Multpl.com

This final chart shows the Hussman Margin-Adjusted P/E ("MAPE), which is similar to the Shiller P/E, but it normalizes margins to derive the 10-year cyclically adjusted earnings. It was created by fund manager John Hussman. This metric has a very high correlation with S&P 500 returns over the following 12 years. Since the S&P 500 is about as expensive as it was at the peaks of 1929 and the 2000 Tech Bubble, it is our believe that the forward 12-year returns of the S&P 500 are likely to be negative.

Hussmanfunds.com

We agree with Hussman's view summarized in February:

At present, we estimate that a market loss of about -30% would be required to restore expected 10-year S&P 500 total returns to the same level as 10-year Treasury bond yields; about -55% to bring the expected total return of the S&P 500 to a historically run-of-the-mill 5% premium over-and-above Treasury yields; about -60% to bring the estimated 10-year total return of the S&P 500 to a historically run-of-the-mill level of 10% annually…Historically, market cycles typically trough at the point where prospective S&P 500 total returns are restored to the greater of a 10% nominal return or 2% above Treasury bonds, so I lean toward expecting the -60% outcome. Nothing in our discipline relies on that outcome. Still, I believe it is not only possible but likely.

Typically, valuation levels for any investment are primarily useful for determining long-term return potential and are usually not indicative of likely short-term returns. However, we believe they are very relevant for the S&P 500 in a recession, since some of the biggest bear market declines occurred when the market started at historically high valuation levels, such as in 1929, 2000 and 2007. Since we believe the valuation level of the S&P 500 at its peak in early 2022 was the highest in history, we think this bear market has the potential to be one of the biggest in history.

Risks

Triple inverse ETFs such as SPXS carry substantial risks, as discussed on the fund's website here and here.

They are only suitable for aggressive investors who can actively manage their trading positions and tolerate large losses in a short period of time. Leveraged funds are not suitable for "buy and hold" long-term investing, since the stock market tends to rise over time. They should only be held during periods when an investor has a strong conviction that the market will be declining in a bear market. We have that conviction now.

If the S&P 500 is highly volatile, the return of SPXS can be negative, even if the S&P 500 falls. And if the S&P 500 rises more than 30% in one day - which we believe is highly unlikely - then the value of SPXS could fall to $0. However, the fund manager typically positions the fund so that it is not responsive to changes in the S&P 500 of more than 90% on a given trading day. This should limit the maximum daily gain or loss of SPXS to 90%.

There are also risks related to the derivatives that SPXS invests in, as well as the counterparty risk they undertake with those derivatives. If there is a major global financial crisis, which would typically lead to gains for SPXS, there could be a risk that the financial institutions that are counterparties to SPXS swap agreements and other derivatives are not able to meet their commitments.

Beyond the risks relating to the fund, the primary risk to SPXS is if there is no recession and no further bear market. Also, while it is highly unlikely, it is possible that the S&P 500 does not fall during a recession, since stock prices are ultimately driven by investor optimism and pessimism.

To mitigate those risks, investors in SPXS should keep a close eye on leading economic indicators, as well as technical trend indicators, to assess the likelihood of a recession and bear market or a recovery and bull market.

In the shorter-term, there is always the risk of sharp bear market rallies during a recession. For example, in the middle of the Great Recession, there was a 27% rally in the S&P 500 from late November 2008 through early January 2009. Then the S&P 500 fell 29% through early March, before that bear market ended, several months before that recession ended.

Investment Recommendation

We recommend SPXS ETF with a STRONG BUY due to the likelihood of a US recession, which should cause significant declines in the S&P 500 due to its high valuation and the Fed continuing to tighten monetary policy into a recession, which is highly unusual and likely to deepen and prolong this recession.

SPXS is highly volatile and carries substantial risks, which we have discussed above, but it also provides the opportunity for aggressive investors to generate among the highest returns possible in a US recession.