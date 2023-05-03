RapidEye/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), the messenger-RNA giant and developer of the Spikevax COVID vaccine which has earned the company $18.5bn of revenues in 2021, and $19.3bn last year, reports its Q1'23 earnings tomorrow on Thursday, 4th May.

In this post I will discuss Moderna the company in a little more detail, highlight some areas of performance to look out for, update on where I feel guidance issued last quarter may change, and offer some ways of thinking of Moderna's share price going forward.

What Should We Expect From Moderna's Q1'23 Earnings? An Inevitable Drop In COVID Vaccine Sales

Moderna's only source of revenue generation - other than a small contribution from grant and collaboration revenue (which amounted to $225m last quarter) remains its COVID vaccine.

Moderna quarterly income statements (Seeking Alpha)

The table above shows how Moderna's revenue has been transformed since Spikevax was given its Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") for use as a vaccine against the SARS-COV-2 virus back in December 2020. Moderna's full biologics license application ("BLA") was approved by the FDA in January 2022.

As mentioned, across 2022 SpikeVax sales were $18.4bn, with $4.4bn of those revenues coming from the US, $6.7bn coming from Europe, and $7.3bn from the rest of the world. In Q4'22, total product revenues were $4.9bn.

It is more or less common knowledge today however that governments are no longer mass-buying doses of any COVID vaccines, therefore Moderna's primary customer - the federal government, who it shouldn't be forgotten also invested billions into Moderna's business to help them develop SpikeVax - is no longer a customer.

WHO COVID case / deaths tracker (World Health Organisation)

As we can see above, data from the WHO reveals a global decline in cases and deaths, although not without the occasional spike in both, which implies that vaccination will still serve a useful purpose going forward, even if it is no longer state sponsored.

Moderna COVID vaccine outlook (Moderna Q422 earnings presentation)

As we can see above, Moderna says it has confirmed contracts and deferrals worth up to $5bn for the year in 2023, but also points to a newly emerging private market of up to 100m doses.

In this market, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel has discussed a price point of $130 per dose, which implies a market opportunity of up to $13bn - about the same figure, interestingly, that Pfizer (PFE) believes its messenger-RNA vaccine, Comirnaty, will earn in FY23. Comirnaty generated $37.8bn of revenues in FY22, more or less double what SpikeVax earned.

The new price point may be controversial - Moderna sold SpikeVax to governments at ~$15 per dose initially, then $26 per dose for its bivalent booster shot last year - but CEO Bancel has defended it, on the grounds that single dose vials will be needed in a private market (10 dose vials were distributed to governments), Moderna will need to produce more doses than it expects to sell, and cover the costs of any unused inventory, and the company will run a patient assistance program to ensure nobody must pay out-of-pocket fees for a shot.

Q1'23 COVID vaccine revenue data, plus any updates that Moderna provides to its FY23 COVID vaccine program revenue guidance, will likely dictate whether analysts view Q1'23 performance as positive or negative more than any other factor. My guess, based on the positive updates provided by Pfizer yesterday around Comirnaty sales, which were >$3bn for the quarter, is that Moderna will slightly outperform expectations.

Analysts appear to be forecasting for negative EPS from Moderna in Q1'23 - the consensus is for $(1.75), versus $8.6 per share in the prior year quarter, and revenues of ~$1.2bn, and across the whole year, for EPS of ~$(2.14), and revenues of $7.74bn. In Q4'22, Moderna's operating expenses were $3.5bn, so it is understandable that the consensus forecast is for losses in Q1'23 - although cost of sales may fall from $1.9bn last quarter due to less vaccine dose rollout expenses, R&D spend of $1.2bn may increase as multiple projects progress into later stage studies.

To summarize the state of play with the COVID vaccine business, it remains very likely to be Moderna's own source of commercial revenues in 2022 - no other product launches are planned for this year - and whilst we know that $5bn is virtually guaranteed - the major uncertainties are the size of the private market that may emerge, and whether there will be any more government buying.

In January this year, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee ("VRBPAC") voted in favor of a unified strain composition for all COVID 19 vaccines, which was the bivalent vaccine strain - the original vaccine plus protection against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 strains. That means the original Wuhan strain only vaccines are no longer authorized in the US, and only the bivalent strain vaccines are available. According to Contagionlive:

Similar to the FDA’s deliberation on yearly influenza vaccine strain composition, VRBPAC will assess which COVID-19 variants and lineages are most likely to circulate in the next year. After the FDA chooses specific strains for the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines, manufacturers will update vaccine formulations for fall 2023, at which time most individuals are recommended to receive an additional dose.

Theoretically then, governments could still decide that a fall vaccine booster program is necessary, and once VRBPAC has identified which new strains to target, Moderna and Pfizer would be best placed to provide any new doses required, so perhaps we are not yet quite done with the public COVID vaccine market.

It remains to be seen how many people will sign up for a private anti-COVID shot - much may depend on whether it could be included in health insurance plans and reimbursed for - but if that market were to reach the size of the flu shot market - ~169m doses per annum in the US - the market opportunity rises to ~$22bn, and if we also include a European market and value that at ~$18bn, there is a $40bn market in play, and if we give Moderna a 35% share of this opportunity, we are looking at close to a $15bn per annum opportunity.

In other words, in my view Moderna still has a great opportunity of surprising to the upside and raising guidance for the year when it announces earnings tomorrow, and more importantly, of continuing to drive high single digit billion revenue numbers from COVID vaccines for several more years to come, potentially.

Based on the company's current market cap of $50bn, $5bn of revenues would represent a forward price to sale ratio of ~10x - a little high for a P/S ratio, implying Moderna's stock price could retreat. If analysts are correct and there are not going to be any profits in 2023, then that retreat could be pronounced.

On the other hand, if Moderna were to raise guidance to $10bn - not entirely unlikely given the private / public market opportunities - then it may well be profitable again - and given net profit margin was ~31% in Q4'22, we could be looking at ~$3bn in profits, which would imply a forward price to earnings ratio of ~17x. Numbers like that could get Moderna's share price moving in a more positive direction.

Beyond COVID - What Is Next For Moderna (And What Might We Hear About Tomorrow)

Moderna's CEO Stephane Bancel is fond of telling analysts and investors in Moderna that it is "much more than just a COVID vaccine company", and indeed, much more than just a vaccine company.

The MRNA technology that Moderna uses is decades of research in the making, and has received the strongest possible validation through the COVID vaccine program, both on the efficacy and safety sides.

The reality is however that Moderna has struggled to follow up its COVID vaccine success in terms of its new product generation. The closest to market in Moderna's extensive pipeline is its RSV vaccine, and Moderna has promised to submit this candidate for a full FDA approval in the first half of this year - pay close attention to any updates revealed when Moderna conducts its call with analysts tomorrow.

The RSV opportunity has been assigned a potential value of ~$3bn per annum in revenues by Moderna management, but the space is congested and competitive. Pfizer is close to securing approval for an RSV jab, as is GSK (GSK) - VRBPAC has recommended the approval of both candidates, which have their Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") dates arriving this month - when the FDA makes its final decision on whether to authorize a drug for commercial sale.

In fairness to Moderna, the VRBPAC panel uncovered numerous issues around the Pfizer and GSK RSV vaccines that may not prevent their approval, but does leave the door open for Moderna if it can deliver better safety and efficacy than its rivals.

There is also a flu shot in Phase 3 studies. Moderna revealed last month that this vaccine did not meet its criteria for "early success", in its pivotal study, but the company is persisting with the study, and although there will be nothing in place for this year's flu season, it is confident this vaccine can secure approval and start generating revenues next year.

The vaccine works well against A/H3N2 and A/H1N1 strains of the flu virus, previous data has shown, but is less effective against the B/Victoria and B/Yamagata-lineage strains, failing to show non-inferiority against a currently marketed flu shot in the study.

The other near-term vaccine opportunity is cytomegalovirus ("CMV"), with a Phase 3 study of a vaccine candidate fully enrolled - it will be interesting to see if there any updates on this program provided in tomorrow's press release, presentation and call.

To summarize, Moderna - besides COVID - has 3 viable late-stage vaccine candidates in RSV, flu, and CMV. Although it is not winning the race for approval in RSV, it could still outperform its rivals on safety / efficacy. The flu shot looks approvable in 2024, and the CMV progress is less certain, but the market much less crowded.

It wouldn't be unreasonable to believe that there may be $5bn - $10bn of annual revenues available from these sources. The remainder of the vaccine pipeline is more immature - but listen out for data relating to Phase 1 studies in Epstein Barr Virus ("EBV'), Varicella zoster virus, and HIV.

Moving away from vaccines, although we can talk about the undeniably rich potential of MRNA technology, we could also say that progress has been a little slow outside of vaccines, in all but one area, at least.

Moderna Therapeutics Pipeline (Moderna Q422 earnings presentation)

As we can see above, only a handful of projects have made it into Phase 2 studies, and the AstraZeneca (AZN) partnered heart failure opportunity has been around since 2014, so do not hold your breath for breaking news on that project tomorrow!

Of much more near-term importance however is the Personalized Cancer Vaccine opportunity being developed in partnership with Merck (MRK) and its cancer wonder drug Keytruda, indicated to treat a host of solid tumor cancers.

Moderna and Merck believe that the effects of Keytruda may be enhanced by a "cancer vaccine", which is custom built to reflect a patient's tumors specific characteristics, helping to enhance the immune response. A Phase 2, open label study revealed last year that this combo met its primary endpoint, cutting risk of death by 44% versus Keytruda alone in patients with melanoma.

Data released last month built on the initial data, showing that, according to Reuters:

Among 107 study subjects who received both the experimental vaccine, mRNA-4157/V940, and Keytruda, the cancer returned in 24 subjects (22.4%) within two years of follow-up, compared with 20 out of 50 (40%) who received Keytruda alone.

This is exciting - potentially momentous - news, although Merck executives have warned that a Phase 3 study will need to be conducted that will likely take 3-4 years to produce meaningful data.

Additionally, Moderna is not the only MRNA specialist working on a "personalised cancer vaccine" ("PCV") - companies like BioNTech (BNTX) and Gritstone bio (GRTS) are working on candidates with the same mechanism of action ("MoA"), and some have suggested Moderna chose an easy target with melanoma.

Other solid tumors may be harder to affect with a PCV, although Moderna's ability to include 34 neoantigens in its "vaccine" is a very good example of why its technology is regarded as so potentially powerful.

Concluding Thoughts - Moderna's Q1'23 Earnings Will Likely Be Dominated By 2023/24 Revenues Speculation, But Don't Ignore Incremental Progress

If Moderna's share price is going to gain ground after earnings are released tomorrow, then the likelihood is that the slide below - from after the Q4'22 earnings release - will have to change substantially for the better.

Moderna 2023 guidance as of Q422 (Moderna )

First of all, Moderna will need to confirm if there any changes to its top line revenues guidance. Remember, this can only come from one source - COVID vaccine revenues - and if the number is going to change and become higher, this will likely be due to more clarity over the size of a potential private market, and news on whether any governments may wish to buy more bivalent strain doses ahead of a Fall vaccination campaign.

Analysts have collectively forecast that FY23 revenues will be >$7.5bn, so if Moderna reiterates guidance for $5bn, expect the share price to take a downward hit. I suspect only double-digit billion FY23 revenue guidance will inspire a share price spike, and I cannot see it being much higher than a 10-15% gain due to the current, reasonably generous valuation of the company based on forward P/S and P/E.

We can see in the above slide that R&D revenues are expected to be ~$4.5bn, which is a higher figure than in FY22 when R&D costs were ~$3.3bn. Moderna will not have much to show for its R&D spend in 2023, and I don't expect that to change much tomorrow, but in 2024 we could see a flu, RSV and possibly even a CMV vaccine hit the market, with peak sales potential of close to $10bn.

Finally, we will likely hear more discussion about the progress of the PCV opportunity and partnership with Merck. Being the go-to immune response enhancer for the world's most lucrative drug in oncology would be a major coup for Moderna, although there is work to be done - the intensive level of injections patients will need to receive with MRNA-4157 means that strong efficacy will have to be established if this approach is going to become long-term viable.

This is a very interesting time to be a Moderna investor in my view, although sadly for shareholders, not nearly as value enhancing as 2021 and 2022 were, when Moderna's share price topped $450 and the company approached a $200bn market cap valuation.

Looking back, that was an absurd valuation for a single-product company, especially when that product was expected to face falling long-term demand, but just because Moderna stock is worth much less today than it was 2 years ago, it does not make messenger-RNA technology any less powerful or future revenue opportunities any less valuable.

Moderna remains a leader in mRNA technology, and I believe the company remains a company capable of generating >$10bn per annum in top line revenues on a long-term basis. The issue is whether Moderna can prove that when releasing Q1'23 earnings tomorrow.

I doubt they can show enough pipeline progress in a single quarter to earn a share price spike, but if the FY23 guidance picture changes for the better, as I suspect it will, I'd expect to see a small spike, capped at 20%, or a market cap valuation of ~$60bn.

Long term, I think that slightly undervalues Moderna's potential, and as I stated after FY22 earnings were released, I still see Moderna as an intriguing contrarian play in the face of short term volatility around the long-term COVID revenue opportunity.