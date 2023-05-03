Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Moderna Stock: Looking A Little Undervalued Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

May 03, 2023 10:20 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)2 Comments
Summary

  • Moderna will announce its Q1'23 earnings tomorrow, Thursday, May 4th.
  • The company is reliant on COVID vaccine revenues only in 2023 - no other new products will be launched this year.
  • Moderna guided for $5bn of revenues in 2023, hinting that figure could rise as a private market emerges. I'd expect to see guidance increased tomorrow.
  • Analysts seem to think MRNA won't be profitable in 2023 but I am not sure that will be the case, even if R&D spending is forecast to be ~$4.5bn.
  • The current uncertainty around pipeline opportunities and future COVID vaccine market size is clouding the valuation picture - although my gut feeling is that the market is being a little too cautious.
Investment Overview

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), the messenger-RNA giant and developer of the Spikevax COVID vaccine which has earned the company $18.5bn of revenues in 2021, and $19.3bn last year, reports its Q1'23 earnings tomorrow on Thursday, 4th May.

Moderna quarterly income statement

Moderna quarterly income statements (Seeking Alpha)

WHO COVID cases

WHO COVID case / deaths tracker (World Health Organisation)

COVID vaccine 2023 outlook

Moderna COVID vaccine outlook (Moderna Q422 earnings presentation)

Moderna pipeline

Moderna Therapeutics Pipeline (Moderna Q422 earnings presentation)

Moderna 2023 updated financial outlook

Moderna 2023 guidance as of Q422 (Moderna )

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MRNA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

