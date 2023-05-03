Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Bank7: A Growth Bank Stock

May 03, 2023
Raul Shah
Raul Shah
1.63K Followers

Summary

  • Bank7's 2023 Q1 EPS of $1.04 set a quarterly earnings record for the company.
  • I expect 2023 EPS to be in the mid $4 range, which would lead to the stock price being fairly valued around $30. This represents over 30% upside from today.
  • Uninsured deposits are at safe levels as are the bank's capital ratios, which are well in excess of regulatory requirements.
  • Historical EPS growth has been around 20%, challenging rates of return of many growth stocks. The forward dividend yield is 2.6%.
  • There are many risks involved in owning a bank stock, particularly at a time where bank solvency is back in the focus of regulators.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) is a full-service regional bank headquartered in Oklahoma, with twelve branches in total across Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. The bank primarily makes loans for commercial uses in the following four categories: (i) commercial real estate (ii) hospitality (iii) energy, and (iv) industrial. Although the company does make personal loans, those funds

Deposits growth at Bank7

Deposit Growth (Bank7 Q1 2023 Presentation)

Loan portfolio trends at Bank7

Loan Portfolio Trends (Bank7 Q1 2023 Presentation)

Net charge offs at Bank7

Net Charge Offs (Bank7 Q1 2023 Presentation)

Uninsured deposits at Bank7

Uninsured Deposits (Bank7 Q1 2023 Presentation)

Capital ratios at Bank7

Capital Ratios (Bank7 Q1 2023 Presentation)

Raul Shah is a current player for MLB in the World Baseball Classic and Minor League player who has been featured in Forbes as one of America's best stock pickers. He is ranked in the top 1% in TipRanks and is labeled "The Hardest Working Man in Professional Baseball." He graduated from The Johns Hopkins University with a degree in Economics and Finance. He is the son of a physician and computer programmer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BSVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Neither this article nor any comment, message, video, or interaction associated with it is to be taken as financial advice. Investors should always do their own research before executing any financial transaction. Raul Shah is not liable for any financial outcome which might occur. Investors assume full responsibility for their actions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

