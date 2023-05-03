Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Equifax: Mixed Near-Term Outlook

May 03, 2023 10:57 AM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX)
Creative Capital Ideas
Summary

  • EFX reported better-than-expected 1Q23 revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS.
  • EFX reiterated its FY23 guidance, which calls for sales of $5.272 billion to $5.375 billion and earnings per share of $7.07 to $7.35.
  • I have concerns about the impact of the rising interest rate environment, tougher credit standards, slowing growth in non-mortgage revenue, and increasing delinquency rates in subprime auto loans and CC.

Investment thesis

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is a consumer credit reporting agency. I am recommending to stay neutral on this one given the positives and negatives from 1Q23 and recent operating history seems to offset each other. Put in other words, there is

Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

