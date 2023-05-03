RgStudio

Investment thesis

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is a consumer credit reporting agency. I am recommending to stay neutral on this one given the positives and negatives from 1Q23 and recent operating history seems to offset each other. Put in other words, there is a lack of margin of safety investing in the stock without better certainty on the outlook. Mortgage revenue also continues to fall as a result of the rising interest rate environment, and since the March market turmoil, banking and credit standards are tougher, making it harder to get loans that aren't mortgages (like auto loans). The effects of this are already visible in the sharp slowing of non-mortgage EWS growth in Q1. Lastly, a revenue of $1.3 billion in 1Q23, EFX requires additional $4 billion for remaining of FY23 to hit the $5.33 billion revenue guidance. This implies that EFX will be growing in the high-single digits to low-teens % range, which seems difficult.

1Q23 results

Revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS all for EFX 1Q23 were better than expected. Workforce revenue of $596 million and USIS revenue of $422 million contributed to the total revenue of $1.3 billion. The growth in revenue was the primary factor in the improvement in adj. EBITDA performance, with margins remaining unchanged at 29.2%. EPS of $1.43 also surpassed projections, largely due to the higher revenue.

Positives

The most notable aspect of EFX's 1Q23 financials was the company's reiteration of FY23 guidance, which called for sales of $5.272 billion to $5.375 billion and earnings per share of $7.07 to $7.35. This is predicated on a range of 2.8% to 4.7% organic revenue growth and a 30% drop in US mortgage market inquiry (inquiry was down 44% in 1Q23). I think the main premise for EFX meeting its guidance is that the United States does not enter a deep recession and that the mortgage market improves later in the year relative to where it is now. EFX's plan (which is on track) to deliver $200 million in spending reduction in 2023, including $120 million in OPEX savings, should also help the company's earnings. Management also commented positively on the state of the consumer credit market, noting that despite a prolonged period of historically low unemployment, American consumers have shown resilience. I should add a caveat that subprime credit card and personal loan delinquency rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels, subprime auto loan delinquency rates have surpassed pre-pandemic levels and even the levels seen in 2009/2010.. These are red flags, and I am paying attention and weighing the risks before making any investments.

If EFX lives up to its comments and guidance, the bull case is that they will experience growth momentum in the 2H23, presuming the United States does not enter a recession. The international market is still doing fairly well, I should add. Growth in international sales was robust in 1Q23, increasing by 9% in constant currency and being led by double-digit expansion in Latin America. Further penetrating the burgeoning Brazilian market is a priority for management, so it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Boa Vista Servicos, the country's second-largest credit bureau. The international revenue contribution may be modest, but it is encouraging to see the company expanding beyond the United States.

Negatives

As I mentioned above, the positives are also offset by the negatives. Revenue from EFX mortgages fell by 33% in 1Q23. Management forecasts a 33% decline in inquiries in 2Q23 and a 30% decline in FY23. This is a contentious issue that, if things deteriorate in the next few quarters, could significantly reduce consensus estimates. Apart from that, non-mortgage revenue growth slowed from 12% in the previous quarter to 10% in 1Q23, with non-mortgage EWS growth slowing from 17% y/y in 4Q22 to 11% in 1Q23. The non-mortgage B2B growth of USIS also slowed from 10% in 4Q22 to 8% in 1Q23. If one were to simply look at 1Q23 results vs 4Q22, it is not hard to paint a very bearish narrative that this might continue in the face of a weakening macro environment. In addition, I expect the escalation in auto loan and credit card delinquency rates, combined with a macroeconomic slowdown and turmoil from the banking sector, to impede credit origination volume in the short run.

Conclusion

I recommend a hold rating on the stock. While the company's revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS for 1Q23 were better than expected, there are concerns about the impact of the rising interest rate environment, tougher credit standards, and slowing growth in non-mortgage revenue. EFX's reiteration of its FY23 guidance is encouraging, but achieving it may depend on the United States avoiding a recession and the mortgage market improving.