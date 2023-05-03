Maddie Meyer

Article Thesis

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) announced its first-quarter earnings results on Wednesday morning. The company easily beat estimates, but shares nevertheless declined. Since CVS stock is down quite a lot over the last couple of months, it has now become quite attractive, I believe.

What Happened?

CVS Health Corporation reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday morning before the market opened. The headline numbers can be seen here:

CVS Health was able to beat Wall Street estimates on both lines, and it wasn't very close -- the top-line and bottom-line performance was around 5% better than expected, respectively. CVS Health showed compelling double-digit revenue growth compared to the previous year's quarter, although that was impacted by M&A, as CVS Health has made some acquisitions over the last year. Still, analysts had predicted that growth would be considerably slower despite the takeovers, thus CVS' underlying business growth surprised positively. The market did not like these results too much, sending CVS' shares lower by a couple of percentage points at the time of writing.

Strong Cash Generation

CVS Health Corporation has been pursuing major takeovers repeatedly in the last couple of years, with the goal of becoming a more integrated healthcare player that can offer all kinds of services to its customers -- and that can earn money in many different ways. Not all investors have liked this approach, as it has resulted in relatively low shareholder returns in recent years, relative to what CVS would have been able to do if it had not pursued takeovers. After all, when these takeovers are financed with debt, said debt needs to be repaid eventually, and CVS has been diverting a significant portion of its cash flows toward debt reduction in recent years. The company at least started to raise its dividend again not too long ago, following a couple of years without dividend growth.

During the first quarter, CVS Health generated operating cash flows of $7.4 billion. Unfortunately, we can't annualize that and assume that the company will generate close to $30 billion in cash this year -- that would be great, but the timing of its cash flows is oftentimes seasonal. Q1 cash flows are stronger than the cash flows that we can expect in Q2-Q4. CVS Health guides for operating cash flows of $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion this year, or $13 billion at the midpoint of the guidance range. While that means that total cash flows in Q2-Q4 will be lower compared to what we have seen in Q1 alone, the forecast is still very solid, I believe. While CVS generated higher operating cash flows during the pandemic, i.e., the 2020 to 2022 time frame, its operating cash flows were never this high in the years prior to the pandemic. Also, the cash flow forecast for the current year looks strong when we consider CVS' current valuation -- the company is valued at just $92 billion, which makes for an operating cash flow yield of 14%.

Not all of that can be used for debt reduction and shareholder returns, of course, as CVS Health also needs to invest in its operations. Its capital expenditures aren't overly high, however, as the company has spent around $2 billion to $3 billion per year in the recent past. Going with the upper end of that historical range, CVS could generate free cash flows of around $10 billion this year -- which would be good enough for an 11% free cash flow yield for its shares at current prices. During the first quarter, CVS spent $980 million on purchases of property and equipment. While Q1 capital expenditures are usually higher than the Q2-Q4 average (similar to the operating cash flows being weighted towards Q1), we can look at what happens if CVS were to keep its investment spending at the level seen in Q1. In that case, CVS would spend $4 billion on capital expenditures this year, and free cash flows would total $9 billion in 2023 -- less than our previous estimate, but far from bad for a company that is valued at around $90 billion. Not too many things have to go right when one buys a company with a free cash flow yield of 10%, after all.

Looking at CVS' balance sheet, we see that the company held a cash position of $15 billion at the end of the first quarter, while total debt (short-term debt and long-term debt) totaled $58 billion. That makes for a $43 billion net debt position, or around 4 to 4.5 years worth of CVS' free cash flows. Debt levels are oftentimes evaluated by looking at a company's net debt versus its EBITDA -- with CVS Health being forecasted to generate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $20.0 billion this year, the net leverage ratio is 2.1 today. That's not ultra-low, but far from excessive for a company that is active in a resilient industry -- healthcare isn't cyclical, after all -- and that generates reliable and strong cash flows.

Thanks to CVS' massive cash position, near-term debt maturities won't be a problem. With $15 billion of cash on its balance sheet, CVS can just pay down debt when it matures, not yet accounting for the cash flows that CVS will continue to generate going forward. Reducing debt levels by buying back shares on the open market is another possibility, and it has some advantages. Due to the rising rates environments, many corporate bonds, even of quality companies, trade below par today. When CVS is able to buy back its own debt below par on the open market, that increases the effectiveness of its debt reduction spending -- $1 spent on debt reduction will reduce its debt level by more than $1. CVS Health's net debt topped out at around $70 billion at the end of 2018 and has dropped massively since then -- the company has reduced its net debt by close to $30 billion in a little more than 4 years. I believe that debt reduction will be less pronounced going forward, as the balance sheet is now much stronger, but the company will likely still continue to reduce its debt levels over time. But unlike in the first couple of years following the huge Aetna acquisition, CVS Health will be directing more of its cash toward shareholders going forward.

The company has recently started to increase its dividend again, and more of the same can be expected in the coming years. Since CVS Health's dividend takes up just around 30% of its free cash flows, there is still ample room for buybacks and debt reduction. Over the last year, CVS has lowered its share count by around 3%, if the company wants to keep that up, it will have to direct around $3 billion per year toward buybacks (at current valuations). In a $10 billion free cash flow scenario, this would mean that the company can pay down $4 billion of debt per year after accounting for dividends and buybacks eating up $3 billion, respectively. I do believe that investors can be quite happy with that -- the yield is not ultra-high, but solid, at around 3.4%, and buybacks will lead to some earnings per share and cash flow per share growth while making the dividend safer over time. At the same time, $4 billion of net debt reduction will result in rising profits due to lower interest expenses, and it will also shift value towards equity holders from debt holders, assuming the enterprise value remains unchanged.

Add some underlying business growth, cost-saving measures, and synergies that can be captured from the recent acquisitions, and there's a good chance that CVS will be able to grow its earnings and cash flow per share meaningfully in the long run. While that would not necessarily be very attractive if CVS was trading at 14x to 15x its expected free cash flows, where it was valued at the highs seen last summer, the growth outlook is quite attractive when one can buy CVS at a free cash flow multiple of just 9x or 10x.

Takeaway

CVS Health Corporation has recorded strong top-line growth, but that was driven by M&A. In the long run, growth will likely be weaker, but should still be positive due to organic investments and due to growth tailwinds for the entire healthcare industry.

With debt reduction, buybacks, and cost-saving efforts hopefully increasing the company's earnings per share in the long run, and with a very undemanding valuation and a solid dividend yield, CVS Health Corporation looks attractively priced right here.