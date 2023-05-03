Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 10:35 AM ETAquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.62K Followers

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bennett Watson - Investor Relations, ICR Westwicke

Dan Barber - Chief Executive Officer

Ernie Toth - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Steve Wargacki - Senior Vice President, Research and Development

Ken Marshall - Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Butler - JMP Securities

Francois Brisebois - Oppenheimer

Thomas Flaten - Lake Street Capital Markets

Caroline Pocher - Wedbush Securities

Raghuram Selvaraju - H.C. Wainwright & Company

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Aquestive Therapeutics First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call will be recorded.

And I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference call, Bennett Watson of ICR Westwicke, Investor Relations. You may begin.

Bennett Watson

Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to today's call. On today's call, I am joined by Dan Barber, Chief Executive Officer and Ernie Toth, Chief Financial Officer, who are going to provide an overview of recent business developments and performance for the first quarter 2023, followed by a Q&A session.

During the Q&A session, the team will be joined by Dr. Steve Wargacki, Senior Vice President of R&D, and Ken Marshall, Chief Commercial Officer. As a reminder, the company's remarks today correspond with the earnings release that was issued after market close yesterday. In addition, a recording of today's call will be made available on Aquestive's website within the Investors section shortly following the conclusion of this call.

To remind you, the Aquestive team will be discussing some non-GAAP financial measures this morning as part of its review of first quarter 2023 results. A

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.