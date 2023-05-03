Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Q1 2023 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 10:47 AM ETHanesbrands Inc. (HBI)
Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

TC Robillard - Vice President, Investor Relations

Steve Bratspies - Chief Executive Officer

Scott Lewis - Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jay Sole - UBS

Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo

Paul Kearney - Barclays

Tom Nikic - Wedbush Securities

Jim Duffy - Stifel

Carla Casella - JPMorgan

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Hanesbrands First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, TC. Robillard, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

TC Robillard

Good day everyone and welcome to the Hanesbrand’s quarterly investor conference call and webcast. We are pleased to be here today to provide an update on our progress after the first quarter of 2023. Hopefully everyone has had a chance to review the news release we issued earlier today. The news release, updated FAQ document and the replay of this call can be found in the Investors section of our hanes.com website.

On the call today, we may make forward-looking statements either in our prepared remarks or in the associated question-and-answer session. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include those related to current macroeconomic condition, consumer demand dynamics, the inflationary environment, cybersecurity and our previously disclosed ransomware incident and any on-going impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These risks also include those detailed in our various filings with the SEC, which may be found on our website

