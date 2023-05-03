Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 10:52 AM ETPostal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.62K Followers

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jordan Cooperstein - Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis and Capital Markets

Andrew Spodek - Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Garber - President

Robert Klein - Chief Financial Officer

Matt Brandwein - Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Stevenson - Janney

Eric Borden - BMO Capital Markets

Michael Gorman - BTIG

Jon Petersen - Jefferies

Operator

Greetings. And welcome to the Postal Realty Trust First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jordan Cooperstein, Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis and Capital Markets. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Jordan Cooperstein

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to the Postal Realty Trust first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On the call today, we have Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer; Jeremy Garber, President; Robert Klein, Chief Financial Officer; and Matt Brandwein, Chief Accounting Officer.

Please note the use of forward-looking statements by the company on this conference call. Statements made on this call may include statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are covered by the Safe Harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond the company’s control, including, without limitation, those contained in the company’s latest 10-K and its other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The company does not assume and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.