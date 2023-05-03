Alpha Metallurgical Resources: Pessimism Looks Priced-In

HT-Pix

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) has seen its stock price drop in the past three months largely because of sliding steelmaking coal prices and long-term pessimism over their recovery. The company will still likely beat Q1 earnings targets given shipments are expected to rise by about 8% and the fall in prices may not be fully felt until Q2 and beyond. In the long term, the ex-China global steel production picture is bullish, especially in India, which accounts for 30% of company sales. AMR is well-positioned to handle commodity price swings with industry-leading return on capital, high operating margins, and little debt. Despite these strengths, the stock is trading at just 3x earnings, 1.4x free cash flow, and less than 1x sales.

Performance

AMR has earned an SA quant score of 4.41 and buy recommendations from both Seeking Alpha and Wall Street analysts. It has solid SA quant factor grades in every category except Momentum. Take special note of the industry-leading ROTC of 81% and operating margin of 38%. Despite robust growth over the past year and healthy profit margins, however, growth expectations in sales, operating margin, and EBITDA are below the sector median.

AMR Ratings and Rankings Summary (Seeking Alpha)

The Momentum grade is lower largely due to the fact the stock price is down 7% in the past year and about 9% in the past six months. Total returns in the past 3 years stand at over 4,700%, blowing away the competition. However, in the past half-year, the stock price has underperformed other top-ranked players in the industry.

AMR Stock Price Performance vs. Peers (Seeking Alpha)

The stock performance is disconnected from the company's earnings - both historical and estimated. As a result, AMR is trading at just 1.7x earnings TTM and 3.2x expected earnings. Based on P/E ratio alone, the stock is the most undervalued among top industry peers.

AMR Valuation Metrics (Seeking Alpha)

Market Trends & Forecasts

Steelmaking coal demand is directly tied to global steel demand and production, which is expected to rise by 2.7% in 2023 and 1.9% next year, according to the World Steel Association and figures gathered by an Australian government agency. Notice in the chart below that steel production in India, a country that accounts for over 30% of AMR's revenue, is expected to grow about 6% annually through 2028, partially offsetting China's negative growth.

World Steel Production Forecast (Australian Department of Industry, Science & Resources, Resources & Energy Quarterly, March 2023)

Despite the positive long-term projection in global steel production, however, the forecasts for metallurgical coal prices have been quite pessimistic - both near and long-term. Prices have plummeted in the past month across U.S., Australian and Asian indices and are expected to continue softening as supply disruptions ease due to warmer weather in Australia.

Met Coal Price Forecast (S&P Global, 4/24/23)

The price for high volatile B metallurgical coal on the U.S. East Coast fell to $210/ton on May 2, according to Argus. McCloskey (a pricing service owned by Dow Jones) projects prices to continue falling to about $170/ton by 2028 while Fitch Ratings forecasted long-term prices as low as $140/ton.

HCC Price Forecast (McCloskey cited in Australian Dept of Industry, Science & Resources 3/23 Report))

Despite the plunge in coking coal prices, AMR is still likely to beat earnings estimates when it reports results on May 8.

AMR Earnings Targets (Seeking Alpha)

I believe AMR will beat both targets by about 5% for two reasons: Shipments are going up and the full impact of the price plunge will not be felt in Q1. Shipments are expected to rise by 8%, per the midpoint of the company's guidance, which will partly offset the erosion in prices. The company said it had locked in about 40% of met coal pricing at roughly $186/ton, about 17% lower than its realized average of almost $225/ton in 2022. However, the other 60% consists of spot pricing. And, according to S&P Global, the benchmark Platts premium low-volatile hard coking coal prices, on an FOB Australia basis, averaged $344/ton in Q1, for example.

Met Coal Monthly Spot Prices (S&P Global)

Prices really began tanking in April, so there will be more of a reckoning in Q2 and beyond, so it is no surprise that both sales and EPS estimates are trending downward quarter after quarter.

AMR Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation

Instead of trying to guess the timing of troughs and peaks of supply/demand in a cyclical commodity for the DCF valuation, I looked at where most forecasters see the price heading long term, and smoothed it accordingly. I relied on company guidance and analyst estimates for year 1 of the model and for years 2-10 I leveraged McCloskey and Fitch price projections and World Steel Association and Australian government production forecasts.

Coking coal prices are projected to decline by an average of 2.5% annually while demand is expected to increase for AMR specifically by 3.5% on a normalized basis, driven largely by the expected growth in exports to India. The end result is a normalized annual increase in revenue of about 1 percent.

Looking at internal factors, the company appears well-equipped to handle the aforementioned external constraints on the top-line and pressure on margins. However, I did calculate a slight year-over-year decline in operating margins (net of the returns on capex projects). I smoothed EBIT out to 20% for years 2-10 to be consistent with the approach to the top-line and did the same for capex. AMR's impressive 38% EBIT in the trailing twelve months set the table - affording them the luxury of absorbing margin compression that was inevitable as commodity prices returned to reality.

I used AMR guidance for year 1 in terms of capex spending and the tax rate. I gradually grew the tax rate to 34% in anticipation of higher corporate U.S. taxes - combined with W. Virginia and Virginia state taxes.

As for the discount rate employed in the model, I kept it simple: the market return over the past 30 years (including dividends, inflation-adjusted). Based on future cash flows discounted to the present at this rate, I found the company's stock to be undervalued by more than 45%.

AMR Discounted Cash Flow Analysis (MH Analytics)

In terms of risks, AMR will certainty see some ups and downs like most mining firms in a notoriously cyclical industry. Homegrown issues like the potential for new restrictive environmental regulations are always a concern for coal miners. Weather is an often neglected factor that could disrupt international met coal trade and lead to substantial price fluctuations. AMR also must consider the risks inherent in customer consolidation. The company could see exports to India account for up to 40% of revenue by 2032 - which could be an asset in light of China's flattening demand, but is also a potential risk. Doing business with foreign countries is always fraught with geopolitical risk - a tariff war - or a real one - can erupt at any time, for example. It is also worth mentioning that AMR has enjoyed significant tax relief in recent years due to valuation allowance, depletion allowance, and foreign-derived intangible income deductions. In 2022, AMR's effective tax rate was 6.8% and only 1.2% in 2021. Any major changes in tax laws could have a major negative impact (although we have hopefully accounted for this type of risk in our model already).