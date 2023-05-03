Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.62K Followers

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Seth Zaslow - Head of IR

Nick Khan - CEO

Frank Riddick - CFO

Paul Levesque - Chief Content Officer

Conference Call Participants

Curry Baker - Guggenheim Securities

Brandon Ross - LightShed Partners

Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Steven Cahall - Wells Fargo Securities

Eric Handler - ROTH MKM Partners

Peter Supino - Wolfe Research

David Karnovsky - JPMorgan

Alan Gould - Loop Capital Markets

Jason Bazinet - Citigroup

Operator

Please stand by we're about to begin. Hello and welcome to WWE's First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I will now turn the call over to Seth Zaslow, Senior Vice President and head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Seth.

Seth Zaslow

Thank you. And good morning, everyone. Welcome to WWE's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining us on today's call are Nick Khan, WWE's Chief Executive Officer; Paul Levesque, our Chief Content Officer, and Frank Riddick, our President and Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open the call for questions. We issued our earnings release earlier this morning, and I posted the release and other supporting materials to our website.

Today's discussion will include forward-looking statement. These statements reflect our current views are based on various assumptions, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our SEC filings for a discussion of the risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially an undue reliance should not be placed on these statements.

Additionally, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures on today's call. Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP information are provided in our earnings release and other supporting materials. Lastly, today's call is being recorded and the replay will be available on our website.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.