Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 11:07 AM ETConduent Incorporated (CNDT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.62K Followers

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 3, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Giles Goodburn - Vice President of Investor Relations

Cliff Skelton - President and CEO

Steve Wood - CFO

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Conduent First Quarter 2023 Earnings Announcement. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Giles Goodburn, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Giles Goodburn

Thank you, operator. And thanks, everyone, for joining us today to discuss Conduent's first quarter 2023 earnings. We hope you had a chance to review our press release issued earlier this morning. Joining me is Cliff Skelton, our President and CEO; and Steve Wood, our CFO. Today's agenda is as follows: Cliff will provide an overview of our results and a business update; Steve will then walk you through the financials of the quarter, as well as providing our financial outlook; Cliff will then offer his closing comments. This call is being webcast and a copy of the slides used during this call as well as the press release were filed with the SEC this morning on Form 8-K. This information as well as the detailed financial metrics package are available on the Investor Relations section of the Conduent Web site. During this call, we may make statements that are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. Information concerning these factors is included in Conduent's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. We do not intend to update these forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments except as required by law. The information presented today includes non-GAAP financial measures. Because these measures are not calculated

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.