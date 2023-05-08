Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

RA: A One Year Follow-Up; Still A Sell

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund is a CEF that invests primarily in real assets such as infrastructure and real estate securities, across equity and fixed income around the world.
  • This review updates the one I did in May 2022, including how the asset mix has changed since then.
  • Even with the extra history, I am keeping my original Sell rating as RA hasn't solved its declining NAV problem.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

Businessman trading online stock market on teblet screen, digital investment concept

nespix

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

Investing in an inflationary environment is a challenge to some investors, especially those who haven't ventured beyond stocks and bonds. The depth and duration of the inflationary period, both unknown variables

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

RA ticker

brookfieldoaktree.com

RA CEF

brookfieldoaktree.com

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

brookfieldoaktree.com

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

seekingalpha.com RA DVDs

Chart
Data by YCharts

CEFConnect

CEFConnect.com

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

JRI ticker

PortfolioVisualizer.com

FMAGX ticker

PortfolioVisualizer.com

I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.

This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:

Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
6.3K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio.  I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.