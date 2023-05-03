Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Check Point: Q1 Results Are Concerning For The Broader Market

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.33K Followers

Summary

  • Check Point's first quarter results were weak, and performance may deteriorate further going forward.
  • Underperformance was concentrated in products, which management primarily attributed to refresh projects in quantum appliances.
  • Given the deteriorating macro environment and Q1 results reported so far, investors should be prepared for an ongoing slowdown in software sales.

Cyber Security Ransomware Email Phishing Encrypted Technology, Digital Information Protected Secured

Just_Super

Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) is a legacy cybersecurity vendor that has been generating large amounts of free cash flow with limited growth, particularly given recent strength in cybersecurity spending. First quarter results disappointed on the top line and have contributed

Check Point Revenue Growth

Figure 1: Check Point Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from Check Point)

"Check Point Pricing" Search Interest

Figure 2: "Check Point Pricing" Search Interest (source: Created by author using data from Check Point and Google Trends)

Job Openings Mentioning Check Point in the Job Requirements

Figure 3: Job Openings Mentioning Check Point in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

Check Point Operating Profit Margins

Figure 4: Check Point Operating Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Check Point)

Check Point Job Openings

Figure 5: Check Point Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

Check Point PE Ratio

Figure 6: Check Point PE Ratio (source: Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.33K Followers
I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.