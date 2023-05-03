Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

LKQ Corporation: Valuation Is Fair Today But Business Continues To Be Strong

May 03, 2023 12:30 PM ETLKQ Corporation (LKQ)
Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
428 Followers

Summary

  • LKQ is the market leader in providing alternative collision parts for automobiles and trucks in North America, thanks to its economies of scale.
  • I believe LKQ's growth outlook remains positive, driven by the aging car PARC and insurers' efforts to cut repair costs by using aftermarket/recycled components rather than OEM components.
  • LKQ's valuation is fairly valued at 13.7x NTM PE, but there is a path to decent returns if valuation reverts to its average of 15.5x.
  • The risks include the long-term threat of autonomous driving reducing demand for parts, but this is not expected to have a significant effect for at least the next 15-20 years.

Massive Airbag Recall Prompts Safety Concerns

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Thesis

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) provides alternative collision parts for the repair of automobiles and light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. I believe LKQ to be the market leader in North America. What sets LKQ apart from rivals is its size, which

Table Description automatically generated

Own model

Table Description automatically generated

Own model

This article was written by

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
428 Followers
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.