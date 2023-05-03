A Grande Starbucks Quarter, But A Disappointing Outlook, Buy The Drip Lower

Bruce Bennett

China is a growth engine for global corporations this year. As the world's second-biggest economy reopens, companies with significant operations in that region should benefit.

I have a buy rating on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) following impressive results, though the guide was conservative. I spot some key risks on the chart, though.

SBUX China: The Bulk Of SBUX Stores Are In Tier 1 Cities, With 25% Of Stores Located In The Cities Of Shanghai And Beijing

According to Bank of America Global Research, SBUX is the world's leading coffee retailer, with more than 29,000 global locations (with total units split roughly half company-owned and half licensed). The company purchases and roasts high-quality whole bean coffees and sells them, along with fresh, rich-brewed coffees, Italian-style espressos, teas, cold-blended beverages, and complementary foods. Starbucks has recently expanded beyond its core retail business into consumer products, leveraging the strength of its brand equity.

The Seattle-based $132 billion market cap Restaurants industry company within the Consumer Discretionary sector trades at a high 37 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and has a near-market 1.9% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.

SBUX reported a strong second quarter, topping on both the top and bottom lines. Shares were sharply lower on Wednesday despite the impressive financial performance. Why the bearish reaction? We can pin that on guidance. Given sales and EPS beats, reporting record US traffic since Covid (+12% North American same-store sales) and the first positive SSS China comp since early 2021, you would have thought management would've guided higher.

They didn't. Instead, the new CEO Laxman Narasimhan and the rest of the executive team simply reaffirmed its prior full-year forecast. Global comp store sales are seen rising 7%-9% this year. My take is that the soft guide is just setting the bar low for the new CEO. I would not be surprised to see revenue and profits surpass those figures. Also consider that Starbucks' rewards program is hotter than ever at more than 30 million members, up a whopping 15% year-over-year.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings rebounding sharply this year, with even better EPS growth in 2024. By 2025, per-share profits should be north of $5. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is nearly as sanguine as BofA, too. Dividends, meanwhile, are seen rising to $2.40 by '24. The issue some investors have is the SBUX valuation when looking at the P/E multiples.

SBUX: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

With a forward operating earnings multiple above 33 at last check, that is more than double the sector median. Still, it's near the company's long-term mean. What's more, the EV/EBITDA and P/S ratios are lofty but simply near the respective averages.

I assert that a valuation premium is warranted given SBUX's dominant position and diversified operations. If we assume $4 for the next-12-month EPS with a 28 P/E, then the stock should be near $112. So, shares are slightly undervalued in my view. There's upside risk to that given the very strong Q2 results.

SBUX: Weak Valuation Grades, But A Valuation Premium Is Earned

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q3 2023 earnings date of Tuesday, August 1 with a conference call immediately after the results hit the tape. Before that, shares trade ex-dividend on Thursday, May 11.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Options Angle

Digging into the earnings reaction, data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS) show that implied volatility has dropped big post-reporting. With implied volatility near 21%, do not expect major moves in the days and weeks ahead. Starbucks has topped earnings estimates in 10 of the past 12 quarters, but shares have reverted to their downward bias post-reporting.

EPS growth is seen at a strong 18% for the current quarter to be reported in early August.

SBUX: Much Lower Implied Volatility Post-Earnings

The Technical Take

With shares on the cheap side, there are technical headwinds. Notice in the chart below that SBUX bucked up against a prior range from 2021. The $110 to $119 area is an area that saw a lot of buying and selling, and those who got long may have looked to 'get back to even,' so they naturally sold shares on the latest run-up to $115 ahead of the Q2 report. That could be a tough overhead supply for the bulls to work through. Moreover, the weekly view shows bearish RSI momentum trends.

The good news is that the long-term 40-week moving average (which corresponds to the 200-day moving average) is upward-sloping. So too is the 200-week moving average - the general trend is higher. I see support near $100 at an uptrend support line, so if we get more market volatility, then buying the dip about 5% lower from here could be good risk/reward play with a stop under the $93 September peak (which would be beneath the aforementioned moving averages).

SBUX: Bearish Overhead Supply, Technical Risk to $100

The Bottom Line

My buy rating on SBUX is based on the valuation, with near-term support coming into play. Growth numbers are impressive and its valuation premium to the market is warranted. Buying on a "drip" to near $100 looks good.