A Grande Starbucks Quarter, But A Disappointing Outlook, Buy The Drip Lower

May 03, 2023 11:50 AM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • Starbucks reported a very impressive Q2, beating on revenue and EPS.
  • Given strong traffic numbers and a 15% jump in rewards members, there was every reason for an upward guidance change.
  • That didn't happen, and shares were hit.
  • I see the stock as a modest buy on valuation now and spot a way to get into the stock with a favorable risk/reward setup.

General Views of New York

Bruce Bennett

China is a growth engine for global corporations this year. As the world's second-biggest economy reopens, companies with significant operations in that region should benefit.

I have a buy rating on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) following impressive results, though the

SBUX China: The bulk of SBUX stores are in Tier 1 cities, with ~25% of stores located in the cities of Shanghai and Beijing

BofA Global Research

SBUX: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

SBUX: Weak Valuation Grades, But A Valuation Premium Is Earned

Seeking Alpha

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

SBUX: Much Lower Implied Volatility Post-Earnings

ORATS

SBUX: Bearish Overhead Supply, Technical Risk to $100

StockCharts.com

Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Comments

