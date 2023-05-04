Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ecopetrol Now At The Mercy Of New Left-Wing Government, And Exploration Restictions

May 04, 2023 9:30 AM ETEcopetrol S.A. (EC)FEC:CA, FECCF, GPRK, OXY
Alexander Alvarez
Summary

  • Gustavo Petro's government has vowed to cease issuing new exploration and drilling licenses to oil companies operating in Colombia.
  • The majority state owned company is now in the hands of the president after the ousting of the previous board and CEO.
  • The unusually high dividend is due to a collapse in stock price and not due to increased performance.

Bogota cityscape of big buildings and mountains and blue sky

Bogota cityscape of big buildings and mountains and blue sky

Arturo Rosenow/iStock via Getty Images

Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)is the largest company in Colombia by market cap with a valuation of approximately $18 billion USD. The company was founded in

Graph showing Colombian oil production by company

La Republica

Board of Directors July 2022

Members of the board and when they joined (In Spanish) (La Republica)

Gustavo Petro and Ricardo Roa

Ricardo Roa (left) & Gustavo Petro (right) in January 2022 (El Colombiano)

This article was written by

Alexander Alvarez
I hold a bachelor's degree in business management from Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey and an MBA from ESADE Business School in Europe and have experience working at both a Fortune 500 and an early stage startup. Apart from this I speak English & Spanish as native languages and a fair amount of Portuguese. I primarily follow foreign and lesser known stocks due to the greater potential available in these types of investments versus larger well known stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

