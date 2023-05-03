Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Cigna Q1 Earnings Preview: Severe Risks In The Investment Portfolio?

May 03, 2023 12:10 PM ETThe Cigna Group (CI)CVS, UNH1 Comment
Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
5.46K Followers

Summary

  • The Cigna Group will report its Q1 earnings on May 05. In this update, I discuss whether it is a good idea to buy the stock before the earnings release.
  • Based on Cigna's earnings history and analyst revisions, I discuss the likelihood of a positive surprise on Friday and thus a possible upside move for the stock.
  • I also review Cigna's investment portfolio with potential mark-to-market losses in mind - after all, the company generates a significant percentage of its earnings from financial investments.
  • Down 25% from its ATH, CI stock looks compelling. However, with recency bias in mind, it's worth taking a look at the stock's valuation before rushing out to buy.

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

My regular readers may recall my first article on The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) from June 2022, in which I rated CI stock a "hold" without much upside potential largely due to the risk of

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate [T10YIE], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Figure 1: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate [T10YIE], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (obtained from fred.stlouisfed.org/series/T10YIE, May 2, 2023)

The Cigna Group [CI] - earnings surprises

Figure 2: The Cigna Group [CI] - earnings surprises (obtained from Seeking Alpha's Premium Service)

The Cigna Group [CI] - quarterly EPS revision trend

Figure 3: The Cigna Group [CI] - quarterly EPS revision trend (obtained from Seeking Alpha's Premium Service)

The Cigna Group [CI] - weighted-average diluted shares outstanding

Figure 4: The Cigna Group [CI] - weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (own work, based on the company's 2019 to 2022 10-Ks and the full-year 2022 earnings press release)

The Cigna Group [CI] - two-year forward analyst scorecard

Figure 5: The Cigna Group [CI] - two-year forward analyst scorecard (obtained with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

The Cigna Group [CI] - FAST Graphs chart based on adjusted operating earnings per share

Figure 6: The Cigna Group [CI] - FAST Graphs chart based on adjusted operating earnings per share (obtained with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

The Cigna Group [CI] - FAST Graphs chart based on diluted earnings per share

Figure 7: The Cigna Group [CI] - FAST Graphs chart based on diluted earnings per share (obtained with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

The Cigna Group [CI] - valuation metrics and sector comparison

Table 1: The Cigna Group [CI] - valuation metrics and sector comparison (obtained from Seeking Alpha's Premium Service)

The Cigna Group [CI] - discounted cash flow valuation sensitivity analysis

Figure 8: The Cigna Group [CI] - discounted cash flow valuation sensitivity analysis (own work, based on the company's 2017 to 2022 10-Ks and own estimates)

The Cigna Group [CI] - free cash flow, normalized with respect to working capital movements (three-year rolling average) and adjusted for stock-based compensation

Figure 9: The Cigna Group [CI] - free cash flow, normalized with respect to working capital movements (three-year rolling average) and adjusted for stock-based compensation (own work, based on the company's 2018 to 2022 10-Ks, the full-year 2022 earnings press release, and own estimates)

The Cigna Group [CI] - investment portfolio composition at the end of 2022, balance sheet amounts

Figure 10: The Cigna Group [CI] - investment portfolio composition at the end of 2022, balance sheet amounts (own work, based on the company's 2022 10-K)

This article was written by

Comments (1)

