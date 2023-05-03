Energy Transfer: Raised Guidance And Still Cheap
Summary
- Energy Transfer LP posted a solid earnings release for FQ1, raising full-year guidance bolstered by its recent Lotus acquisition.
- Energy Transfer's unitholders returned to support its recent dip in March, taking advantage of its attractive distribution yield.
- Energy Transfer's solid performance in Q1 is expected to reduce its execution risks for H2FY2023, lowering downside volatility for holders.
- We previously underestimated the strength of Energy Transfer's buying sentiments, but not this time.
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) posted a robust set of results for FQ1'23 yesterday (May 2). It posted adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow, or DCF, ahead of the previous Wall Street estimates.
The leading midstream player also raised its guidance for adjusted EBITDA to a midpoint of $13.25B from $13.1B previously. Notably, the improved outlook is mainly attributed to its recent acquisition of Lotus Midstream. Despite that, ET assured investors that the "continued increasing demand is a contributing factor to the increased estimates."
As such, we assessed that buying sentiment on ET among income investors should remain robust, even as macro headwinds could intensify.
Investors unfamiliar with Energy Transfer should note that the company has some of the most prized "interstate and intrastate pipelines" in the industry. Accordingly, ET's assets are "exceptionally well positioned with high returns and efficient scale competitive advantages."
In addition, its well-diversified segments allowed the partnership to benefit from a surge in volumes "across all segments," helping the ET to post significant milestones last quarter.
Accordingly, Energy Transfer delivered an 18% increase in NGL fractionation volumes. It also posted solid volumes growth in midstream gathering, NGL transportation, and gas transportation.
Moreover, ET posted a surge in export volumes from Nederland Terminal for NGL and Marcus Hook for ethane. As such, ET remains well-primed to deliver solid growth in full-year distributable cash flow or DCF in 2023.
The previous consensus estimates indicate that Energy Transfer is projected to post an adjusted EBITDA of $13.3B, slightly ahead of its revised guidance. Furthermore, Wall Street expects ET to deliver a DCF of $7.78B, up 4.4% YoY.
Based on the partnership's DCF of $2.01B for FQ1, it should set up the year well for ET's holders, as it was comfortably ahead of analysts' estimates of $1.96B.
However, ET's current annualized distribution per unit of $1.23 suggests that the growth is expected to slow markedly from last year's 58% growth. Accordingly, it would represent a distribution per unit growth of a markedly lower 23% YoY.
Moreover, management tempered investors' expectations of its previous surge, reminding unitholders that ongoing increases are expected to fall within the partnership's "target of a 3% to 5% annual distribution growth rate."
Hence, the critical question is whether it could temper unitholders' buying sentiments of adding more positions at the current levels after its recent recovery from its March lows?
Seeking Alpha Quant reflected a B- grade for ET's valuation, suggesting that its valuation isn't aggressive.
We also gleaned that its NTM EBITDA multiple of 7.7x is below its peers' median of 8.6x (according to S&P Cap IQ data).
Hence, we assessed dip buyers could return to buy more units if we experience downside volatility subsequently.
As seen above, ET has recovered remarkably from its March lows, picking up the pieces from the fearful sellers.
ET remains in a robust medium-term uptrend, suggesting that upward momentum remains in favor of buying significant dips, such as the one we experienced in March.
The 50-week moving average or MA (blue line) can be used by unitholders to assess the buying sentiments at significant dips before pulling the buy trigger.
With an NTM distribution yield of nearly 10%, income investors likely view the buying opportunity as attractive. However, we didn't glean any optimal entry zone for Energy Transfer LP holders considering buying the dips.
However, we previously underestimated the buying momentum in Energy Transfer LP, suggesting that it could continue to grind higher, supported by a constructive valuation.
Rating: Buy (Revised from Hold).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
