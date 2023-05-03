Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 12:00 PM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA), PEUGF
Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ed Ditmire – Head of Investor Relations

Richard Palmer – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

George Galliers – Goldman Sachs

Thomas Besson – Kepler Cheuvreux

Philippe Houchois – Jefferies

Stephen Reitman – Societe Generale

Tom Narayan – RBC

Jose Asumendi – JPMorgan

Horst Schneider – Bank of America

Martino De Ambroggi – Equita

Patrick Hummel – UBS

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Stellantis First Quarter 2023 Revenues. My name is George and I will be your coordinator for today’s event. For your information today’s call is being recorded.

I’d now like to turn the call over to our host, Mr. Ed Ditmire, Head of Investor Relations of Stellantis. Please go ahead, sir.

Ed Ditmire

Thank you and welcome to everyone joining us today as we review Stellantis’ revenues for the first quarter of 2023. Earlier today, the presentation material we use during this call along with the related press release was posted under the Investor section of the Stellantis Group website. Today, our call is hosted by Richard Palmer, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. After his presentation Mr. Palmer will be available to answer questions from the analysts.

Before we begin, I want to point out that any forward-looking statements we might make during today’s call are subject to the risks and uncertainties mentioned in the Safe Harbor statement including on Page 2 of today’s presentation. As customary, the call will be governed by that language.

Now, I would like to hand the call over to Richard Palmer, CFO of Stellantis.

Richard Palmer

Thanks very much, Ed. Good day to everybody. Happy to be here today to discuss Stellantis shipments and revenues numbers for Q1 2023. So starting on Page 3, we present a summary of the

