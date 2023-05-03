Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 12:02 PM ETNeurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Todd Tushla - VP, IR

Kevin Gorman - CEO

Matt Abernethy - CFO

Eric Benevich - Chief Commercial Officer

Eiry Roberts - Chief Medical Officer

Kyle Gano - Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Philip Nadeau - Cowen & Company

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America

Paul Matteis - Stifel

Josh Schimmer - Evercore

Neena Bitritto-Garg - Citi

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets

Anupam Rama - JPMorgan

Carter Gould - Barclays

Myles Minter - William Blair

Marc Goodman - SVB Securities

Brian Skorney - Baird

Danielle Brill - Raymond James

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Laura Chico - Wedbush Securities

Sumant Kulkarni - Canaccord Genuity

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Akash Tewari - Jefferies

Ashwani Verma - UBS

Yatin Suneja - Guggenheim Partners

Uy Ear - Mizuho Securities

Ami Fadia - Needham

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Neurocrine Biosciences Reports First Quarter Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note this call may be recorded and I will be standing by should you need any assistance.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Todd Tushla, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Todd Tushla

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Neurocrine's first quarter 2023 earnings call. This morning, I’m joined by Kevin Gorman, our Chief Executive Officer; Matt Abernethy, our Chief Financial Officer; Eiry Roberts, our Chief Medical Officer; Eric Benevich, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Kyle Gano, our Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer.

I’ll remind everyone that during today’s call, we will be

