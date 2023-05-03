Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 12:09 PM ETCamping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.64K Followers

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lindsey Christen - Executive Vice President & General Counsel

Marcus Lemonis - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Wagner - Executive Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Joe Altobello - Raymond James

Daniel Imbro - Stephens, Inc.

Michael Swartz - Truist Securities

Noah Zatzkin - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Ryan Brinkman - JPMorgan

Tristan Thomas-Martin - BMO Capital Markets

Brandon Rolle - D. A. Davidson

John Healy - Northcoast Research

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Camping World Holdings Conference Call to discuss Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. Please be advised that this call is being recorded, and the reproduction of the call in whole or in part, is not permitted without written authorization from the company.

Participating in the call today are Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Brent Moody, President; Karin Bell, Chief Financial Officer; Matthew Wagner, Chief Operating Officer; Lindsey Christen, Executive Vice Present and General Counsel; Tom Curran, Chief Accounting Officer; and Brett Andress, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

I will turn the call over to Lindsey Christen to get us started. Thank you.

Lindsey Christen

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. A press release covering the company's first quarter 2023 financial results was issued yesterday afternoon, and a copy of that press release can be found in the Investor Relations section on the company's website.

Management's remarks on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These remarks may include statements regarding our business goals plans and goals, our strategic

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.