Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 12:28 PM ETFresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.64K Followers

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Claudia Pou - Vice President, Corporate Communications

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Monica Vicente - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mitchell Pinheiro - Sturdivant & Co.

Jonathan Feeney - Consumer Edge

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to Fresh Del Monte Produce's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn today's call over to Vice President, Corporate Communications with Fresh Del Monte Produce, Claudia Pou. Please go ahead, Ms. Pou.

Claudia Pou

Thank you, Christie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our first quarter 2023 conference call. As Christie mentioned, I'm Claudia Pou, Vice President, Corporate Communications with Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Joining me in today's discussion are Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Monica Vicente, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. I hope that you have had a chance to review the press release that was issued earlier this morning via Business Wire.

You may also visit the company's IR website at investor relations.freshdelmonte.com to access today's earnings materials and to register for future distributions. This conference call is being webcast live on our website and will be available for replay after this call. Please note that our press release and our call today include non-GAAP measures.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the press release and earnings presentation, which is available on our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.