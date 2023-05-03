Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Range Resources: Home On The Range

Laura Starks
Summary

  • Range Resources is a natural gas and gas liquids producer operating in the Marcellus (Pennsylvania) formation of Appalachia.
  • This $6.1 billion company has $1.8 billion in senior notes, pays a 1.3% dividend, and has $1.1 billion share buyback authorization remaining.
  • Range used last year’s windfall to pay down debt and buy back stock and expects to continue to do so. It has hedged about half of its 2023 gas production.
two gas burners in the dark in the kitchen

Andrei Kravtsov/iStock via Getty Images

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is an Appalachian natural gas and natural gas liquids producer that has weathered considerable lows in the sector and region.

In September 2022 I ranked Range a "hold" but recommended investors check

Natural gas storage inventories in Europe (2018‒2023)

EIA

Fed Funds Rate

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Projected US Gas Production and LNG Exports

EIA

5-95 confidence interval for Henry Hub prices

EIA

Monthly dry shale gas production

EIA

Map of the Marcellus natural gas play

Penn State Marcellus Center for Outreach and Research

US Gas Demand Mix by Sector

EIA and Starks Energy Economics, LLC

Range Resources

ir.rangeresources.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CHK, CTRA, EOG, EQT, RRC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

