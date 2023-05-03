Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Phillips 66 (PSX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 1:22 PM ETPhillips 66 (PSX)
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Dietert - Vice President-Investor Relations

Mark Lashier - President & Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Mitchell - Chief Financial Officer

Brian Mandell - Marketing & Commercial

Tim Roberts - Midstream & Chemicals

Rich Harbison - Refining

Conference Call Participants

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Doug Leggate - Bank of America

Ryan Todd - Piper Sandler

Manav Gupta - UBS

John Royall - JPMorgan

Matthew Blair - TPH

Paul Cheng - Scotiabank

Jason Gabelman - Cowen

Operator

Welcome, everyone to the First Quarter 2023 Phillips 66 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Sierra, and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Jeff Dietert, Vice President of Investor Relations. Jeff, you may begin.

Jeff Dietert

Good morning, and welcome to Phillips 66 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Participants on today's call will include Mark Lashier, President, CEO; Kevin Mitchell, CFO; Brian Mandell, Marketing and Commercial; Tim Roberts, Midstream and Chemicals; and Rich Harbison, Refining.

Today's presentation material can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Phillips 66 website, along with supplemental financial and operating information. Slide 2 contains our safe harbor statement. We will be making forward-looking statements during today's call. Actual results may differ materially from today's comments. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are included here as well as in our SEC filings.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Mark.

Mark Lashier

Thanks, Jeff. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. During the first quarter, we delivered strong financial and operating results. We had adjusted earnings of $2 billion

