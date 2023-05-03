Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

CDW Corporation (CDW) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 1:30 PM ETCDW Corporation (CDW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.64K Followers

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve O'Brien - IR

Chris Leahy - President, CEO & Chair

Al Miralles - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Amit Daryanani - Evercore

Samik Chatterjee - J.P. Morgan

Shannon Cross - Credit Suisse

Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley

Adam Tindle - Raymond James

Matt Sheerin - Stifel

Keith Housum - Northcoast Research

Ruplu Bhattacharya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the CDW First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Alex. and I will be your coordinator your call today. [Operator Instructions].

I’ll now hand over to your host, Steve O'Brien with Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Steve O'Brien

Thank you, Alex. Good morning, everyone. Joining me today to review our first quarter 2023 results are Chris Leahy, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and Al Miralles, our Chief Financial Officer. Our first quarter and full earnings release was distributed this morning and is available on our website. investor.cdw.com, along with the supplemental slides that you can use to follow along during the call. I'd like to remind you that certain comments made in this presentation are considered forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Additional information concerning these risks and uncertainties is contained in the earnings release and Form 8-K we furnished to the SEC today in the company's -- and in the company's other filings with the SEC.

CDW assumes no obligation to update the information presented during this webcast. Our presentation also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net income and, non-GAAP earnings per share. All non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to the most directly

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.