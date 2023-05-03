Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 1:45 PM ETExelon Corporation (EXC)
Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Plenge - Investor Relations

Calvin Butler - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeanne Jones - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Gil Quiniones - Chief Executive Officer, ComEd

David Velazquez - Executive Vice President, Utility Operations

Carim Khouzami - President and Chief Executive Officer, BGE

Conference Call Participants

Shahriar Pourreza - Guggenheim

Paul Zimbardo - Bank of America

Steve Fleishman - Wolfe

David Arcaro - Morgan Stanley

Jeremy Tonet - JP Morgan Securities LLC

Operator

Hello and welcome to Exelon's First Quarter Earnings Call. My name is Gigi and I'll be your event specialist today. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. Please note that today's webcast is being recorded. During the presentation, we'll have a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn today's program over to Andy Plenge, Vice President of Investor Relations. The floor is yours.

Andrew Plenge

Thank you, Gigi. Good morning everyone. We are pleased to have you with us for our 2023 first quarter earnings call. Leading the call today are Calvin Butler, Exelon's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeanne Jones, Exelon's Chief Financial Officer. Other members of Exelon's senior management team are also with us today and will be available to answer your questions following our prepared remarks.

You may have seen that we issued our earnings release this morning, our release along with the presentation being used for today's can be found in the Investor Relations section of Exelon's website.

As a reminder, the earnings release and other matters that we will discuss during today's call, contain forward-looking statements and estimates that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual results could differ from our forward-looking

