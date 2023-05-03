Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 1:48 PM ETWave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.64K Followers

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kate Rausch - VP, IR and Corporate Affairs

Paul Bolno - President and CEO

Anne-Marie Li-Kwai-Cheung - Chief Development Officer

Kyle Moran - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mike Linden - Mizuho

Joon Lee - Truist Securities

Mani Foroohar - SVB Securities

Lisa Walter - RBC

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Wave Life Sciences First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded and webcast.

I'll turn the call over to Kate Rausch, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.

Kate Rausch

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our recent business progress and review Wave's first quarter 2023 financial results. Joining me today are Dr. Paul Bolno, President and Chief Executive Officer; Anne-Marie Li-Kwai-Cheung, Chief Development Officer; Kyle Moran, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Chandra Vargeese, Chief Technology Officer.

The press release issued this morning is available on the Investors section of our website, www.wavelifesciences.com. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that discussions during this conference call will include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the press release issued today and in our SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Paul.

Kate

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.