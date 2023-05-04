FinkAvenue

Introduction

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported its Q1 2023 earnings last week. On the surface, earnings were good and the market thought so, too, with the stock surging almost 15% after hours.

However, during the Q1 earnings call, management provided the Amazon Web Services ("AWS") growth rate for April, which made the stock erase most of the gains and end almost 4% down the next day:

YCharts

There have been a lot of takes surrounding Amazon’s earnings, but we honestly believe many are overcomplicating things quite a bit. Investing is not easy, but overcomplicating an investment thesis does not make us better investors. If a thesis relies on very complex assumptions, it will often not play out well. A simple thesis will be much less challenging to follow and assess if it’s on track. Often investors fall prey to information overload when what really matters are two or three variables.

Amazon is no doubt a complex business, but the investment thesis is less complex than many make us think it is. Few variables matter, and regardless of what the market thought of these results, the numbers are trending in the right direction.

Without further ado, let’s get started with the numbers.

The numbers

The headline numbers

Amazon beat top-line estimates by more than 2% and bottom-line estimates by more than 40%:

Seeking Alpha

Last quarter the company suffered a substantial miss on the bottom line, and we said that we shouldn’t focus too much on it due to its Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) investment. This stands true today, but as we’ll see later on when we discuss profitability, there was also a significant improvement in the underlying business this quarter.

Looking at the different business lines

Amazon reported $127.4 billion in revenue in the quarter, growing 9% year-over-year or 11% in constant currency. The company reports in three operating segments: North America, International, and AWS. The three grew in Q1, with AWS leading the way:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

The highlight here was the reacceleration of the international business, which management attributed to a better macroeconomic environment in those geographies.

These might be the operating segments, but they don’t necessarily give us the best information about Amazon’s operations. The company’s segments are more important to understand how the business is doing.

Two other variables that are relevant to understand how the business is performing are product and service revenues. Amazon has increasingly become a service-based company, and Q1 was yet another step forward. In fact, product sales barely grew year-over-year (+0.9%), whereas service revenue continued to tick higher (+17%):

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Amazon used to be a predominantly product-based business through its eCommerce marketplace. However, it has now transitioned to services thanks to its established user base, the additional services it has built on top of its marketplace, and the rise of AWS. This is great because service revenue tends to enjoy higher margins, is typically more recurring, and is less risky. One of the underlying growth drivers of Amazon’s margins is precisely this: a transition to more service revenue.

The distinction between product and service revenue is quite relevant, but what’s more relevant is the company’s segment information:

Amazon Earnings Press Release

Let’s go over them individually.

Product sales are made primarily of online and physical stores, which grew slowly in Q1. Regarding the slow growth in online stores, this is most likely a conscious decision by management for the reasons we discussed above. Regarding physical stores, growth was more acceptable, and we should expect management to grow this segment further as they believe that a physical presence is necessary to have a comprehensive solution for customers:

We have to have a bigger physical presence since most of the shopping visits are still physical stores. Source: Andy Jassy, Amazon’s CEO, during the Q1 2023 Earnings Call (emphasis added).

3P seller services grew fast, albeit slower than in the previous two quarters. We were surprised to see no analyst asking management about Buy With Prime and how it’s developing. As 3P revenue grew considerably faster than online stores, Amazon continued to shift to a 3P marketplace:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Note that the graph above shows revenue, not Gross Merchandise Value. GMV for 3P is significantly higher than 1P GMV, but Amazon doesn’t disclose it, probably due to antitrust concerns. In unit volume, 3P sellers comprised the same percentage as last quarter at 59%.

Management has passed several price increases in seller fees over the last quarters, so we are most likely seeing the impact of these price increases in the growth rate too. Unfortunately, this also makes it hard to understand how much of 3P growth comes from volume and how much comes from price.

Another segment where Amazon has also taken price increases is subscription services. This revenue source continued to grow at a high pace at 17% year-over-year. Even though management did not go over the Prime subscription’s pricing power this quarter, we want to bring a quote from last quarter’s earnings call, where Andy Jassy explained the untapped pricing power:

If you step back and think about a lot of subscription programs, there are a number of them that are $14, $15 a month really for entertainment content, which is more than what Prime is today. If you think about the value of Prime, which is less than what I just mentioned, where you get the entertainment content on the Prime Video side and you get the shipping benefit, the fast shipping benefit you can't find elsewhere and you get the music benefit, you get the Prime Gaming benefit and you get the photos benefit and you get the Buy with Prime capability, use your Prime subscription on websites beyond just Amazon and some of the grocery benefits that we provide, and RxPass like we just launched to get a number of medications people take regularly for $5 a month unlimited, that is remarkable value that you just don't find elsewhere.

Advertising was once again the highlight. Amazon Ads grew a whopping 23% year-over-year, generating $9.5 billion in sales in Q1. If you want to understand how rapidly this segment has grown, just think that Ads was a $12.6 billion yearly business in 2019. The company made 75% of 2019 sales in just one quarter in 2023:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

The result is impressive by itself, but we typically compare it to the growth in other ad businesses just to show how it stands out. Meta Platforms (META), Google (GOOG), and Google's YouTube came back to growth this quarter, but they were still significantly below Amazon Ads’ growth rate:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Google Search and Meta definitely come from a higher base and have also suffered the impact of IDFA. They will both unlap these headwinds soon and might start posting stronger growth rates, but the ability to grow strong through IDFA is just a testament to Amazon Ads’ value proposition and resiliency. Management also believes there’s still significant growth left here:

It’s also worth noting that we’re still very early in our efforts to find a way to thoughtfully place ads in our broader video, live sports, audio and grocery properties. We have a lot of upside still in advertising. Source: Andy Jassy, Amazon’s CEO, during the Q1 2023 Earnings Call (emphasis added).

Last quarter, AWS was the lowlight of the release, and this quarter it went from highlight to “lowlight” rather fast. Many expected AWS growth to come around 15% growth or lower after management’s words in Q4 2022, but AWS came slightly higher than this at 16%. The stock probably surged because Amazon had performed well in almost every segment and AWS had come in line or a bit better than expected. However, during the call, Amazon’s CFO Brian Olsavsky said the following (emphasis added):

And we are seeing these optimizations continue into the second quarter with April revenue growth rates about 500 basis points lower than what we saw in Q1.

This means that AWS is trending around 11% year-over-year growth for Q2. The deceleration in revenue growth has undoubtedly been quite fast:

Stratosphere

There are several reasons behind this deceleration.

First, AWS is getting larger, as it’s at an $85 billion revenue run rate, and growth eventually slows down. That's the law of large numbers in investing. We shouldn’t be too worried about the growth rate per se but rather about how sustainable is an acceptable growth rate going forward.

The second reason is that Amazon is helping its customers optimize their AWS spend. The company believes that one of the benefits of the cloud is precisely this: to be able to scale down when you don’t need much usage. A company can’t do this with on-premises but can do so with the cloud. Amazon is focused on retaining its long-term relationships with its customers, so it is actively helping them reduce their bills. This strategy will most likely create short-term growth headwinds but will make growth more sustainable for the long term as these customers move more workloads to AWS.

When asked about how long these optimization efforts would continue, management argued that they don’t know:

It’s hard to say exactly where we are in the process. I think that what we continue to see when we talk with customers is that they’re appropriately cautious about what they’re seeing in the economy. They’re trying to find ways to save money as most companies are, including our own. And we have a long track-record, which we continue to pursue, which I think makes sense for customers and for our business long term that we’re not trying to optimize for a quarter or for a year. We’re going to do whatever it takes to help customers be successful over a long period of time because we’re trying to build relationships in a business that outlast to all of us. Source: Andy Jassy, Amazon’s CEO, during the Q1 2023 Earnings Call (emphasis added).

Sacrificing short-term business to focus on the long term makes sense, but the truth is that we only have management’s word on it. This is partly true because we also have a metric to track it. Amazon reports performance obligations in its SEC filings, which management describes as follows:

Additionally, we have performance obligations, primarily related to AWS, associated with commitments in customer contracts for future services that have not yet been recognized in our consolidated financial statements. Source: Amazon 10Q Q1 2023 (emphasis added).

We could understand this as sort of a backlog, and even though we don’t know if these commitments are cancelable or not, they are growing significantly faster than AWS’ top line:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Faster growth in commitments is consistent with management’s message: customers might be spending less now, but Amazon is securing more long-term business by helping them optimize. However, we also have to think about the implications this has for margins. Longer-term contracts probably mean that the price is somewhat fixed (although we have no way of knowing this), which means that pricing power might be more limited going forward. Note, though, that these commitments have an average life of 3.9 years, meaning that after this period, the company might be able to review pricing.

The third reason for the slower growth rate in April is the tough comp. AWS posted a very strong Q2 last year, with 34% revenue growth. Even though it is expected to only grow 11% next quarter, it will add more than $2 billion in revenue in the quarter.

AWS gets continuously compared to Azure and GCP, and for a good reason. The cloud industry is expected to be even larger in the future, and it’s pretty evident that AWS is not the only big player anymore. The three players will compete for market share.

Still, we would be careful constantly comparing the growth rates of the three because it can lead to misleading conclusions. For example, we don’t know if Microsoft is also undergoing optimization efforts with customers or if it’s hiking prices. We believe Amazon’s strategy is great for the long term, and we are not too worried that growth is decelerating now. Remember that low expectations and low growth rates set the path to future great quarters, as comps are easier. Andy Jassy reminded everyone how early we are in the transition to the cloud:

And in my opinion, few folks appreciate how much new cloud business will happen over the next several years from the pending deluge of machine learning that’s coming. Source: Andy Jassy, Amazon’s CEO, during the Q1 2023 Earnings Call (emphasis added).

All in all, Amazon reported a good quarter from a top line perspective. Service continued to grow faster than product, with all major service lines showing great growth. Amazon more than doubled its revenue during the pandemic, but this growth seems to be sticking. Seeing a $500 billion revenue business grow the top line by 11% year-over-year is pretty impressive. But as impressive as this may be, the highlight was profitability.

Profitability

Amazon’s margins improved significantly this quarter. As the company’s investment in Rivian makes net income and EPS comparisons quite misleading, we will focus on operating income.

The company posted $4.77 billion in operating income in Q1 2023, a 3.7% margin, and 30% year-over-year growth. Last quarter the operating margin was just 1.8%, but we adjusted it for one-offs to reach an operating margin of 3.6%. This means the margin basically stayed flat sequentially:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Looking at the chart above helps us see that the company might have already seen the through in margins. There are still significant headwinds for margins, though. This time these come from AWS and not retail. AWS’ growth is slowing down, but management is not slowing down investment for the future. This might be creating excess capacity, making AWS margins drop significantly:

Stratosphere

This is quite relevant because AWS makes up most of the company’s operating income. Focusing on the North America and International segments shows that the underlying margin expansion is significant, especially in North America:

Amazon Quarterly Presentation

International is still showing an operating loss which is somewhat normal considering that it’s much more immature than the North American business:

Amazon Quarterly Presentation

Amazon is still working through the excess capacity it built in its retail operations. Company-wide margins are improving slowly, but the following table shows that retail operations are improving significantly. Notice how sales grew 9% with almost flat growth in fulfillment and COGS (costs mainly related to retail):

Amazon Press Release

Technology and content spending is still increasing fast, and we shouldn’t expect Amazon to cut it anytime soon as it looks for the next AWS and works on improving Prime Video and Music.

Management noted that the pre-pandemic margin levels are not the limit for Amazon, which should strive to go above them:

And we have found a lot more opportunities than we even thought were there before. So, I’m pretty optimistic that we have a chance not just to recover to where we were pre-pandemic in terms of operating margin, but I think there’s additional upside with some of the opportunities we’ve identified. Source: Andy Jassy, Amazon’s CEO, during the Q1 2023 Earnings Call (emphasis added).

Optimization efforts are ongoing, and it’s great to see them start to show up on the P&L. We think many investors focus too much on how fast or slow margins will improve, but we think that what’s important is to trust that profits will eventually come. It’s impossible to know if they will come in 2 or 3 quarters or maybe in one year, but the early signs are encouraging.

Significant improvement in cash flows

Cash flows should’ve been another focus for investors. The first good news came from better cash conversion:

Besides the cash benefit of improved profitability year-over-year, we’ve also seen supply chains easing up and made progress to improve our inventory purchasing and payment cycles, which in turn has a positive impact on working capital. Source: Brian Olsavsky, Amazon’s CFO, during the Q1 2023 Earnings Call (emphasis added).

Better profitability and better cash conversion enabled operating cash flow growth of 38% on a TTM (Trailing Twelve Month) basis. This growth in OCF, coupled with slower Capex spending after a significant pull-forward during the pandemic, helped Amazon improve FCF significantly. On a TTM basis, Free Cash Flow grew a whopping 82% year-over-year:

Amazon Quarterly Presentation

TTM FCF remains negative, but the positive trend is evident. There’s a significant difference between a company that is inherently unprofitable on a cash basis and a company that has chosen to invest aggressively to capture future growth. The difference is that, in the latter, management can flip the switch and start generating cash. In our opinion, Amazon belongs to this group, and the graph above shows just this.

Management expects 2023 Capex to be lower than in 2022, although the cuts in retail Capex are most likely to be utilized by AWS Capex:

So, we’re creating some space in our fulfillment and transportation number that has been repurposed over to AWS. We still think the combined CapEx will be lower year-over-year. Source: Brian Olsavsky, Amazon’s CFO, during the Q1 2023 Earnings Call (emphasis added).

In this section, we discussed the two metrics that should matter the most for investors: margins and cash flow. These two metrics constitute the core of our investment thesis in Amazon. There’s significant room for margin expansion left in the company’s operations, and cash flow should improve significantly going forward. Both metrics are trending in the right direction, and most other variables are probably noise.

Qualitative highlights

Transitioning to a regional model

Andy Jassy talked again about the structural shift of the company’s retail operations. Amazon is looking for efficiencies, and the company has found that transitioning to a regional model makes more sense than operating under a national one (emphasis added):

We spent the last several months not only redesigning dozens of processes to drive better productivity but also re-architecting our placement approach and larger fulfillment center footprint to move from a national fulfillment network in the U.S. to a regional one. It means we’ve created 8 interconnected regions in geographic areas with each of these regions having broad relevant selection to operate in a largely self-sufficient way while still being able to ship nationally when necessary.

The goal is to end up with faster delivery at a lower cost. Now that Amazon has a huge business in the U.S., it makes sense to make this transition as the company has the volume to create these independently-run geographic areas.

Why AWS can win AI in the cloud

An analyst asked management about AWS’ competitive advantage regarding AI. Andy Jassy gave a pretty long answer which we summarized in the following points:

Customized machine learning chips : Amazon has designed its own chips for years and they are optimized for AWS, allowing customers to enjoy better performance at a lower cost

Foundational models : Amazon has spent a lot of money and time in building large language models, which are available for customers for customization through Bedrock

CodeWhisperer: basically a ChatGPT focused on coding. This should make developers much more productive

Building a larger LLM for Alexa

Andy Jassy also outlined their vision with Alexa, claiming that it’s not a smart speaker (emphasis added):

I think when people often ask us about Alexa, what we often share is that if we were just building a smart speaker, it would be a much smaller investment. But we have a vision, which we have conviction about that we want to build the world’s best personal assistant.

Alexa had a large language model underneath, but Andy Jassy said that Amazon is working on something much larger. We own an Alexa-controlled Echo Dot and don’t use it, but maybe it improves up to the point that it might start being really useful.

Amazon Guidance

Amazon guided for revenue of $130 billion at the midpoint in Q2, or growth of 7.5% year-over-year. Management also guided for operating income of $3.75 billion at the midpoint, which would equate to a margin decrease in Q2. This doesn’t look great, but we think management is sandbagging both metrics for the sake of conservatism.

This is what management guided in Q4 for this quarter:

Amazon Q4 Earnings Release

The company beat the top end of both metrics, which might happen again next quarter.

Conclusion

AWS’ growth rate spooked the market, making Amazon’s stock drop. While it’s obviously bad to see growth decelerate, there are reasons to believe that Amazon.com, Inc. management is indeed securing long-term business by helping its customers optimize their AWS spend.

Many people believe that more information brings more clarity to a company’s numbers, but this is rarely the case. In investing, there are rarely more than 3 variables that matter, which in Amazon.com, Inc.’s case are margins and free cash flow. Both are trending in the right direction despite Amazon not sacrificing its innovative spirit.

In the meantime, keep growing!