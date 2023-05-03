Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 2:06 PM ETThe Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF)
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Alex Aldous - General Counsel, Corporate Secretary & Chief Government Relations Officer

Chris Pappas - Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Jim Leddy - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Slagle - Jefferies

Peter Saleh - BTIG

Kelly Bania - BMO Capital Markets

Andrew Wolf - C.L. King

Todd Brooks - Benchmark Company

Ben Klieve - Lake Street

Operator

Good day, and welcome to The Chefs' Warehouse First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Alex Aldous, General Counsel. Please go ahead, sir.

Alex Aldous

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. With me on today's call are Chris Pappas, Founder, Chairman and CEO and Jim Leddy, our CFO. By now, you should have access to our first quarter 2023 earnings press release. It can also be found at www.chefswarehouse.com under the Investor Relations section.

Throughout this conference call, we will be presenting non-GAAP financial measures including among others historical and estimated EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as well as both historical and estimated adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share.

These measurements are not calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be calculated differently and similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by companies. Quantitative reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appear in today's press release.

Before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that part of our discussion today will include forward looking statements, including statements regarding our estimated financial performance. Such forward looking

