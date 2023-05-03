Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

CVS Health: Explaining The Guidance Cut And How To Evaluate It After Q1 Earnings Beat

May 03, 2023 3:07 PM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)3 Comments
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
486 Followers

Summary

  • CVS Health just published its Q1-23 results, beating even my above-consensus expectations. The company is on pace for another high-single-digits growth year, beating analyst estimates and its own too-conservative guidance.
  • Healthcare Benefits revenues grew by 12.0%, Health Services grew by 12.5%, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness grew by 7.8%.
  • Overall, revenues grew by 11.0% YoY and Adj. EBIT decreased by 5.1%, reflecting a 90 bps margin decline, primarily due to lower Covid-19 related revenues in the Pharmacy segment.
  • The company cut its 2023 EPS guidance in order to reflect acquisition-related costs, which weren't included in the previous guidance. Excluding those, CVS actually raised its guidance.
  • I reiterate my Strong Buy rating and update my price target to $95.7 per share.

CVS Sells Disposable Camcorders

Tim Boyle

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) just announced its Q1-23 results, reporting 11.0% revenue growth and a 90 bps Adj. EBIT margin decline from the prior year period. The company is impressively progressing with its healthcare services strategy, as it closed the Signify and Oak

Chart
Data by YCharts

Presentation Slide

CVS Q1-23 Presentation

Revenue segment breakdown

Created by the author using data from CVS reports

EBIT segment breakdown

Created by the author using data from CVS reports

Cost expenses ratio graph

Created by the author using data from CVS reports

EPS Guidance crosswalk

CVS Q1-23 Presentation

Financial results table

Created and calculated by the author using data from CVS reports

Financial model

Created and calculated by the author based on data from CVS financial reports and the author's projections

valuation table

Created and calculated by the author based on the company's guidance and the author's projections

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
486 Followers
I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law. I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund in Israel. My goal is to conduct analysis seeking to find high quality companies with extraordinary moat. I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.