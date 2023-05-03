Galeanu Mihai

Introduction

As bullish as I am on the long-term fundamentals of the agriculture industry, there is no denying that some companies are going through a somewhat tough time. One of them is CF Industries (NYSE:CF). This Illinois-based nitrogen fertilizer producer is trading roughly 38% below its all-time high. The company was hit by a mix of headwinds, consisting of warm weather in Europe and rebounding supply, that caused a steep plunge in natural gas prices and lower industrial demand, further amplified by a terrible economic outlook.

The good news is that CF believes it's still in the early innings of the bull case. Demand is rebounding, and pricing should soon turn into a tailwind.

Hence, the company just reported blowout earnings, which could allow the company to work on a bottom.

In this article, we'll discuss all of this and assess the risk/reward at current levels. Even if you don't hold CF stock, the company reveals a lot about the state of global agriculture and fertilizer demand.

So, let's dive in!

CF Industries Is In A Downtrend

CF Industries is focused on energy-intensive nitrogen fertilizers. N-fertilizers are key to producing strong, big plants, which improves harvest yields. It's part of the mighty N-P-K trio.

The company operates six nitrogen facilities in the United States, which includes the largest nitrogen complex in the world in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and a new addition, which we will discuss in this article. It also owns two plants in Canada, including Canada's largest nitrogen complex, one facility in the United Kingdom, and a 50% interest in Point Lisas Nitrogen in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. Its core product is anhydrous ammonia, which contains 82% nitrogen and 18% hydrogen.

As natural gas is the primary feedstock of nitrogen, it's no surprise that CF shares are highly correlated to the price of natural gas (blue), as shown by the chart below.

Essentially, a company like CF is dependent on two things:

Fertilizer demand (volumes).

Margins (input vs. output costs).

When it comes to fertilizer companies (commodities in general), margins tend to trump volumes - the past two years have shown that quite clearly. Due to the war in Ukraine and high energy prices, the production of nitrogen fertilizers was subdued. However, due to strong pricing, fertilizer companies reported blowout numbers.

Due to warm weather in Europe and North America, natural gas demand was much lower than expected, which prevented Europe from entering a situation of severe production shutdowns. As investors had priced in a much worse scenario, CF Industries has sold off since the fourth quarter of 2022.

The good news is that the bull case is alive, as proven by CF's just-released quarterly earnings.

The Bull Case Isn't Over - It Took A Break

CF Industries finally caught a break, as its shares added roughly 3% (supported by high volume) after reporting its first-quarter earnings.

This brings me to the first question of this segment:

What happened?

The company generated $2.0 billion in revenue, which is $150 million higher than expected and 30% below the prior-year quarter. Please note that 1Q22 saw the invasion of Ukraine, which caused the strongest tailwind for nitrogen margins we might ever witness. So, this 30% decline was expected.

CF Industries

The company reported GAAP EPS of $2.85, which beat estimates by $0.40. Net earnings fell to $560 million. The company signed clean energy deals with major producers and expanded its footprint in the United States by buying a new ammonia production complex.

According to the company:

The Waggaman facility offers us a newer, highly efficient ammonia plant that we expect to enhance through improved uptime and asset utilization. This acquisition is the latest step in our drive to provide shareholders with greater participation in our business and access to superior cash flows [...].

In its earnings call, the company mentioned the headwinds we just briefly discussed. The company highlighted energy price uncertainty (natural gas) due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, causing fears that Russian fertilizer exports would be locked out of the global market. This led to production curtailments and shutdowns across Europe, while China restricted urea exports. Back then, the production of nitrogen fertilizer in Europe was not profitable, which gave players like China tremendous geopolitical power over the food supply chain.

However, global energy costs have moderated, and global operating rates have risen. Russian fertilizer exports, except for ammonia, have returned to pre-war levels, and global fertilizer trade flows have largely adjusted. As a result, global nitrogen prices have fallen from 2022 highs, leading to a lower-than-typical global buying activity in the first quarter of 2023.

Using CBOT DAP (fertilizer containing both phosphates and nitrogen) as a benchmark, we see a decline of 45% from the 2022 peak levels.

TradingView

Furthermore, the company encountered volume headwinds caused by lower agricultural purchases in North America, as global nitrogen values fell, and weather patterns did not support an early spring planting. We're seeing the same in big parts of Europe. However, if weather conditions remain favorable, it shouldn't have a big impact on final yields.

Large importing regions, such as India, had only one urea tender during the quarter, mainly due to higher domestic operating rates. Additionally, European purchasers slowed import activity in the first quarter after securing substantial imports in the second half of 2022. However, lower global nitrogen prices have triggered a rebound in demand from less affluent regions of the world, offsetting some of the impacts of lower purchasing from large importers.

CF Industries

From what I have heard, we can now expect a significant rebound from nations that had to cut demand in recent years due to pricing issues.

The good news is that CF Industries wasn't caught by surprise.

The company entered the year with a strong order book and leveraged its distribution and logistics capabilities during the quarter. This included capturing superior netbacks available from exports and positioning supplies at their distribution terminals for the spring application season. As a result, they had a more open order book heading into the second quarter than usual.

Now, onto question two.

What's Next?

On top of rebounding demand due to lower prices, the company is also bullish on planting (volumes). CF expects the current planting season to be an active fertilizer season, with corn acres in the US expected to be up about 5% and wheat acres up around 9% compared to 2022.

Furthermore, with regard to affordability, CF mentioned that income at the farm gate in the United States and Canada is historically high, underpinned by an extended period of low grain stock-to-use ratios supporting high crop prices.

CF Industries

CF Industries believes it will take two growing seasons at trend yields to replenish global grain stocks, which should support agricultural-led demand as growers seek to optimize nitrogen applications and maximize returns.

However, the entire value chain will be walking a logistics tightrope due to the purchasing delays over the next 7 to 8 weeks.

Furthermore, the company stated that the outlook for nitrogen for 2023 and beyond is positive and that fertilizer demand is expected to be very strong due to the grain complex, with the stocks use ratio where they are and what has been lost in production in Argentina and Ukraine.

Additionally, the company noted that demand in some of the countries that took a purchasing holiday in 2022 due to high prices, like Thailand, Turkey, and some places in South America, is rapidly recovering. Moreover, there will be additional acres in the United States, while Brazil has been very strong as well. The company predicts that fertilizer should be returning to its historical growth pattern of 1% to 2%, with a high likelihood of above-average growth in 2023.

With regard to pricing in the Corn Belt, the company said that the product is tight, and it is exacerbated by the river issues on the Mississippi with the lot closures and the difficulty in moving products that may be in the Gulf up to the Midwest where it's needed.

So product is tight. We don't believe there's going to be enough urea. [...] And pricing has extended from the normal spread of NOLA, let's say, $30 to the Midwest, it's between $50 and $100 today and will probably go up towards the higher end as we get to peak applications.

With regard to industrial demand, CF Industries is still doing very well in terms of its industrial book, which is diversified with nitric acid, ammonia, ammonium nitrate, and DEF in North America. However, CF Industries anticipates a tougher situation in Europe due to the cost structure and related complications. I agree with that, given that Europe is at risk of prolonged de-industrialization. Related to this, energy price differentials are expected to remain wide, which favors North American producers like CF Industries.

CF Industries

However, the company believes that imported ammonia will help balance the supply. CF Industries is looking at probably 5-7 million tons of ammonia production capacity either offline or curtailed, which will help support the whole industry or the whole ammonia production globally as products move in that direction.

With all of this in mind, here's a handy overview of the company's nitrogen outlook:

CF Industries

So, what about shareholders?

Valuation

CF makes the case that its business is undervalued. The company has a 1Q23 LTM free cash flow yield of 16.5%, which excludes certain tax items. That number is roughly 700 basis points above pre-2021 levels.

CF Industries

The bad news is that this isn't set to last. Analysts expect the company's free cash flow to drop to $2.8 billion in 2023. While that is still elevated, it's expected to see a drop to $2.0 billion in 2024. Please note that analysts are essentially just straight-lining a scenario where prices are expected to normalize. Any upswing in natural gas prices will likely lead to higher FCF estimates.

Leo Nelissen

The same goes for sales and EBITDA estimates, which display a gradual normalization, albeit at elevated levels.

Leo Nelissen

Based on these numbers, CF is trading at 5.4x 2023E EBITDA and 6.0x 2024E EBITDA. In 2024, I'm incorporating $200 million in net cash. All calculations include minority interest.

Hence, I stick to my outlook that CF remains at least 50% undervalued.

The current consensus price target is $95 (implying 28% upside). The most recent rating came from Scotiabank on April 10 (Sector Outperform, PT $95).

However, I do not expect the stock to continue an uninterrupted uptrend after its earnings. Recession fears are getting stronger, which is doing a number on energy markets. While I am convinced that the rebound in energy prices will be very significant, propelling industry earnings, I advise investors and traders to be careful.

In other words, in order for my bull case to come to fruition, we need bottoming economic expectations. Until that happens, I expect a volatile bottoming process. Please be aware that my bullish rating is a longer-term rating.

Everyone interested in buying energy and agriculture exposure should consider buying gradually and adding on weakness.

Other than that, I remain a long-term bull and expect CF Industries to remain a source of outperforming capital gains and income for its investors.