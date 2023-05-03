onurdongel

About the company

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) is a leading distributor and solution provider of flow power and control, industrial motion, and automation products. The company serves a diverse customer base that spans various industries, including general industry, food & beverages, cement, chemicals & petrochemicals, fabricated metals, forest products, industrial machinery & equipment, oil and gas, primary metals, and transportation.

The company operates through two segments: service center-based distribution and engineered solutions. Service center-based distribution accounts for 67% of the total revenue, and it focuses on providing products and services addressing the maintenance and repair of motion control infrastructure and production equipment. On the other hand, the engineered solutions segment, which accounts for 33% of the total revenue, includes operations that specialize in distributing, engineering, designing, integrating, and repairing hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power technologies and engineered flow control products and services. This segment also focuses on advanced automation solutions.

AIT's end market distribution (Investor Presentation)

Q3 FY23 financial overview

Recently, AIT reported mixed third-quarter FY23 financial results. Despite the challenging economic environment, the company managed to increase its revenue by a solid 15.4%, reaching $1.13 million, which was in line with the market's consensus estimates of $1.12 million. The revenue growth was attributed to a combination of factors, including a mid-single-digit contribution from pricing actions, a 70 bps contribution from acquisitions, and robust demand across both segments. However, the growth was partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency translations. AIT's adjusted EPS also showed significant improvement, rising by 36% Y/Y to $2.38, which surpassed the market's consensus estimate of $2.15. This notable improvement was driven by the increase in the adjusted EBITDA margin, which rose by 130 bps Y/Y to 12.4%. The increase was the result of several factors, including the company's freight recovery, business mix, pricing actions, and improvement in selling, distribution, and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales.

Weak near-term but solid long-term prospects

Following the robust demand in the industrial sector during FY22, market activity has started to stabilize, resulting in a normalized growth trajectory. Despite this, Applied Industrial Technologies reported a notable increase in sales growth in Q3 FY23, which was attributed to strong backlog conversion in January and December. Within the service center segment, AIT experienced a slowdown in certain end markets, such as metals, lumber, and wood. However, the company saw healthy growth in several other industry verticals, including food and beverage, pulp and paper, chemical, and mining, all of which recorded greater than 20% growth in the quarter. In the Engineered Solutions segment, AIT reported moderate sales growth, reflecting normalized shipment activity. However, the segment continued to witness growth in the industrial, off-highway mobile fluid power, and flow control verticals. On the other hand, the automation platform within the segment experienced moderate sales due to shipment timing and ongoing supply chain constraints.

Looking ahead to Q4 FY23 and FY24, I believe sales growth will return to normal levels, reflecting the moderation in economic activity, modest pricing contributions, and tough year-over-year comparisons. However, the company's sales growth in April trended up in the high single-digit percent range on an organic basis compared to the same month in the prior year. I am anticipating sales growth in Q4 FY23 will be close to 6.5%, while the growth rate for FY24 is expected to be in the low single digits. Sales growth should be driven by several factors, including MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) activities, growth in the automation business, and healthy capital expenditure spending in infrastructure.

In the long run, I believe AIT is well-positioned to return to mid-single-digit sales growth thanks to several factors. First, the company is exposed to reshoring and investment in the U.S. industrial infrastructure, which could create significant demand for its products. Second, AIT can benefit from cross-selling its products and expanding into new market verticals through mergers and acquisitions. Moreover, AIT is continuing to expand its product portfolio in IoT, telematics, electrification for fluid power systems, and the automation platform. This strategy has already paid off, with sales growth in the high double digits over the last few quarters. I believe this should continue, at least in the high single digits, in the future, given the structural demand for next-generation industrial solutions. AIT's automation platform offering is approximately $180 million, which is 15% of the Engineered Solutions segment. The company is focusing its M&A priorities on automation, fluid power, and flow control businesses, where it already has an active portfolio. In early April, AIT completed the acquisition of Advanced Motion Systems, a provider of automation products, services, and engineered solutions focused on a full range of machine vision, robotics, and motion control products and technologies. This acquisition, although small with $10 million in annual sales, will expand AIT's footprint in the Upper Northeast region. Finally, AIT has a net leverage ratio of 0.9x, well below its historical levels of 2.6x, giving the company the ability to carry out M&As in the future. As AIT continues to pursue its growth strategy and focus on customer satisfaction, it is poised to deliver long-term value to its shareholders.

Bottom-line improvement

AIT's adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin chart (Created by DzD Analysis by taking data from AIT)

AIT's adjusted EBITDA margin has improved over the last few years as the company efficiently managed inflationary pressures through channel execution, cost discipline, acquisitions, business mix, and productivity. The company is leveraging its operational excellence initiatives, shared services model, and technology investments to offset wage inflation, required talent additions, and medical cost inflation. In Q4 FY23 and FY24, I believe the margins should continue to improve given the moderation in inflationary cost pressure and the company's operational excellence initiatives. Additionally, the company's investments in technology should help drive margins in the future.

Valuation

DCF valuation (Created by DzD Analysis using Alpha Spread)

In my DCF calculations, I am assuming revenue growth to be in the mid-single digits in FY23, given the strong first three quarters and a moderate fourth quarter. Beyond FY23, I have assumed growth to be in the low single digits, with a terminal growth rate in the mid-single digits, as the company will continue to benefit from infrastructure funding, M&As, cross-selling strategies, and an automation program. I used a discount rate of 7.11% by using the cost of equity of 6.53% and arrived at a fair value of $146.52 for AIT.

Conclusion

The company saw strong demand across both segments and healthy growth in various industries, but also experienced a slowdown in some end markets. Looking ahead, I believe sales growth will return to normal levels, supported by MRO activities, automation business growth, and healthy CapEx spending in infrastructure. In the long run, AIT's exposure to reshoring, cross-selling, expanding into new market verticals, and M&As should drive sales growth to mid-single digits. AIT's recent acquisition of Advanced Motion Systems expands its footprint in the Upper Northeast region, and with a low net leverage ratio, the company has the ability to carry out further M&As in the future. Overall, AIT is well-positioned to capitalize on the structural demand for next-generation industrial solutions, and investors may find the company's growth prospects appealing. Hence, I have a buy rating on the stock.