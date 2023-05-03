Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

PSK: Investment Grade Preferred Equity Fund

May 03, 2023 3:38 PM ETSPDR® ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)
Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • PSK is an exchange-traded fund focused on preferred equity.
  • The ETF tries to replicate the ICE Exchange-Listed Fixed & Adjustable Rate Preferred Securities Index.
  • One of the Index requirements is around the existence of an investment-grade rating from either Moody's or S&P.
  • PSK has a cross-sectoral build, and does not focus exclusively on banks.

Close up of businessman using a laptop with graphs and charts on a laptop computer.

courtneyk

Thesis

We all thought the regional banking crisis was solved with the First Republic Bank (FRC) resolution. It seems we were all wrong. The market is selling off violently today in the regional banking space, pushing all financial commentators to question

performance

Regional Banks May 2, 2023 Performance (Investing.com)

facts

Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

top holdings

Top Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

return

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

returns

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

