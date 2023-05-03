Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 2:53 PM ETGogo Inc. (GOGO)
Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Will Davis - Vice President, Investor Relations

Oakleigh Thorne - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Jessi Betjemann - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ric Prentiss - Raymond James

Phil Cusick - JPMorgan

Landon Park - Morgan Stanley

Lance Vitanza - TD Cowen

Louie DiPalma - William Blair

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the First Quarter 2023, Gogo Inc. Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce, Vice President of Investor Relations, Will Davis.

Will Davis

Thank you, Andrew, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Gogo's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today to talk about our results are Oakleigh Thorne, Chairman and CEO; and Jessi Betjemann, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that during the course of this call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of the company. We caution you to consider the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements on the conference call.

Those risk factors are described in our earnings release filed this morning and are more fully detailed under risk factors in our annual report on Form 10-K and 10-Q and other documents we have filed with the SEC.

In addition, please note that the date of this conference call is May 3, 2023. Any forward-looking statements that we make today are based on assumptions as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update

