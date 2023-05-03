Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 3:12 PM ETLife Storage, Inc. (LSI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.65K Followers

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 3, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brent Maedl - Manager of Investor Relations

Joe Saffire - Chief Executive Officer

Alex Gress - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Spenser Allaway - Green Street

Ki Bin Kim - Truist Securities

Michael Goldsmith - UBS

Samir Khanal - Evercore ISI

Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Keegan Carl - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Life Storage First Quarter Earnings Release. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this call is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Brent Maedl. Brent, you may begin.

Brent Maedl

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for the First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call of Life Storage. Leading today's discussion will be Joe Saffire, Chief Executive Officer of Life Storage; and Alex Gress, Chief Financial Officer. Following prepared remarks, management will accept questions from registered financial analysts regarding Life Storage's operational and financial results.

As a reminder, the following discussion and answers to your questions contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and represent management estimates as of today, May 3, 2023. The company assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements because of the changing market conditions or other circumstances after the date of this conference call.

Additional information regarding these factors can be found in the company's public SEC filings. In addition to the press release distributed yesterday, we furnished our supplemental package with additional detail on our financial results, which may be found on the Investor Relations section on our website at lifestorage.com. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Joe.

Joe Saffire

Thanks, Brent, and good morning, everyone. I am pleased to report we delivered another

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.