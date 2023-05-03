Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 3:17 PM ETEnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.65K Followers

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Brungardt - Director, IR

Jesse Arenivas - CEO

Ben Lamb - EVP & CFO

Walter Pinto - EVP & COO

Conference Call Participants

TJ Schultz - RBC Capital

Spiro Dounis - Citi

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Praneeth Satish - Wells Fargo

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the EnLink Midstream First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Brian Brungardt, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Brian Brungardt

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to EnLink's first quarter of 2023 earnings call. Participating on the call today are Jesse Arenivas, Chief Executive Officer; and Ben Lamb, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Walter Pinto, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, is also in the room to answer any questions during the Q&A session.

We issued our earnings release and presentation after the markets closed yesterday, and those materials are on our website. A replay of today's call will also be made available on our website at investors.enlink.com.

Today's discussion will include forward-looking statements, including expectations and predictions within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this call, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise. Actual results may differ materially from our projections and a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ can be found in our press release, presentation and SEC files.

This call also includes discussion pertaining to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions of these measures as well as a reconciliation of comparable GAAP measures are available in our press release in the appendix of our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.