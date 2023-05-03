Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Twilio: Bearish Pressure Is Likely To Continue (Technical Analysis)

May 03, 2023 4:23 PM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)
Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
563 Followers

Summary

  • The monthly candles for February and March 2023 show a shadow that indicates bearish pressure.
  • The long-term charts indicate that Twilio's stock is experiencing a continuous downtrend with no signs of reversal, indicating the likelihood of further consolidation and bearish pressure.
  • Investors should monitor Twilio's progress in achieving profitable growth, maintain existing positions, and wait for potential reversal indications.

Tallinn, Estonia - 04.08.2021: Twilio building in Tallinn.

jaanalisette

This article focuses on the financial performance of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO), specifically after the Q4 2022 earnings report, which presents both remarkable revenue growth and persistent challenges in profitability and expansion. Additionally, the technical factors contributing to Twilio's bearish stock price

Chart
Data by YCharts

Twilio Quarterly Chart

Twilio Quarterly Chart (stockcharts.com )

Twilio Monthly Chart

Twilio Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Twilio Weekly Chart

Twilio Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com )

This article was written by

Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
563 Followers
Muhammad Umair, PhD is a financial markets analyst, advisor and investor with over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He is the founder of Gold Predictors, a web application that publishes in-depth analysis and educational materials on the forex, gold, and silver markets using advanced analytical techniques. He has transformed the world of trading and investing by developing superior forecasting techniques and analyses that have up to 95% accuracy in price points and timing. The high-quality analysis and trading ideas, available at the Gold Predictors website, are the result of extensive research and testing of trading strategies on live accounts over time. He believes that the precious metals sector currently has the most potential. As a consequence, it is his main point of interest to help traders and investors make the most of that potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.