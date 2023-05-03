Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Giverny Capital Asset Management Q1 2023 Letter

May 03, 2023 4:25 PM ET
Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
12.74K Followers

Summary

  • Our holding Charles Schwab, which has a bank inside its operations, lost 37% of its value as investors feared it, too, would lose deposits (and earnings power).
  • Bank deposits have been declining for Schwab recently, which has been partially offset by higher interest rate spreads.
  • Arista likely has a lot of growth in front of it, but from today's valuation and our weighting, I felt taking a bit of profit made sense.

Day trading stocks. Trader studying stock markets on TradingView app.

Daniel Balakov

View as PDF
▯
16

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
12.74K Followers
Select quarterly fund letters.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.