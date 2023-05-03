Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 3:39 PM ETBio-Techne Corporation (TECH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.65K Followers

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Clair – Vice President-Investor Relations

Chuck Kummeth – Chief Executive Officer

Jim Hippel – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Puneet Souda – SVB Securities

Jacob Johnson – Stephens

Dan Arias – Stifel

Dan Leonard – Credit Suisse

Patrick Donnelly – Citi

Catherine Schulte – Baird

Justin Bowers – Deutsche Bank

Alex Nowak – Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Bio-Techne Corp Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note today’s event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to David Clair. Please go ahead.

David Clair

Good morning and thank you for joining us. On the call with me this morning are Chuck Kummeth, Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Hippel, Chief Financial Officer of Bio-Techne.

Before we begin, let me briefly cover our Safe Harbor statement. Some of the comments made during this conference call may be considered forward-looking statements, including beliefs and expectations about the company’s future results as well as the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and financial results.

The company’s 10-K for fiscal year 2022 identify certain factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements made during this call. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements because of any new information or future events or developments. The 10-K as well as the company’s other SEC filings, are available on the company’s website within its Investor Relations section.

During the call, non-GAAP financial measures may be used to provide information pertinent to ongoing business performance. Tables reconciling these measures to most comparable GAAP measures are available in the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.