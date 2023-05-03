Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

USO Plunges For Worst 2-Day Drop Since June 2022, Oil Features Bearish Risks

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • Oil prices have given back all of their gains (and then some) following a production cut announcement by OPEC+ last month.
  • The USO oil-tracking ETF fell 9% between Tuesday and Wednesday, even with a weak U.S. dollar.
  • Global growth risks weigh, and WTI's term structure is in bearish contango.
  • While the near-term supply/demand balance shows oversupply, that will likely reverse - but not until later in 2023.

Oil Refinery And Pipeline

The hard-landing crowd has plenty of ammo these days. Amid renewed regional banking contagion and several contractionary manufacturing indicators, crude oil prices have cratered following a short-term spike in April following a surprise production cut orchestrated by OPEC+. The

USO ETF: Worst 2-Day Decline Since June 2022

Oil Weak Even With A Soft USD

USO Holdings: Exposure to Oil Contracts Within One Year Of Expiration

Oil: Bearish Contango

Bearish OverSupply Currently, Bullish Undersupply Later in 2023

Multi-Year High In Crude Oil Feild Production For Week 18

WTI: Support From Previous Pivot Spots In the Low/Mid-$60s

WTI: Bearish Downward-Sloping 200-Day Moving Average, Resistance in April

USO: Downtrend Support Line Likely To Be Tested

Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

